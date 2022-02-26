A tonic for the gin industry: how Irish producers aim to sell six million bottles a year by 2026

Is the gin boom in danger of losing its fizz? After years of extraordinary growth and the emergence of a bumper crop of craft distilleries across the country, there’s literally hundreds of brands to choose from, and you can’t help but wonder if the market is becoming saturated. The pandemic dealt virtually every industry a blow and gin production was no exception. Sales took a dip in 2020 and global markets became unpredictable. Toss Brexit into the mix and you might forgive our dedicated band of craft gin producers for thinking a downturn is lurking round the corner.