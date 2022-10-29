An inn spectre calls… NI’s haunted pubs and hotels where spirits don’t always come in glasses

There is a lovely old book published more than 30 years ago called ‘Pubs of the North’, in which author JJ Tohill recounts a visit to the Errigle Inn on Belfast’s Ormeau Road. As Tohill was being shown round the premises, the bar manager surprised him by quoting these lines by occult writer Dennis Wheatley: “Your soul leaves your body when you sleep and it wanders the Earth – if it doesn’t return to your body by morning, well that’s the end of it.”