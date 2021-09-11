…And a packet of dates please, Lawrence: The Harp TV ads we’ll never forget

When it comes to using famous faces to sell beer, Guinness has always gone for the class acts – Rutger Hauer as a Martian observing the quaint customs of humankind or Michael Fassbender swimming the Atlantic to say sorry to a friend. Harp, on the other hand, was usually a bit more down to Earth. Harp had Lionel Blair and Mollie Sugden, even Karl Howman from Brush Strokes. And Harp liked a laugh. Where Guinness hired Peter Cook and Dudley Moore to provide a bit of Oxbridge levity, Harp went for Ronnie Barker, getting him to do one of his ‘government spokesman’ monologues asking why viewers weren’t watching telly with a pint of Harp in hand.