At-home meal kits are back on the menu — here’s 15 of the best to try

Restaurant-quality food that you can cook and enjoy at home has been one mouth-watering benefit of the pandemic. Here our critic tempts the taste buds with some tasty options

777 Dublin,

For a blast of Mexican sunshine to liven up a dreary winter evening, look no further than 777’s Taquito Party Kit. A full dinner for two to three people, the kit includes tortilla chips with two salsas and guacamole, chorizo taquitos, tinga tostadas (chicken) and setas taquitos (mushroom), with sides of grilled corn salad and pico de gallo, and bread and butter pudding to finish. A vegetarian version is available, and you’d be missing out if you didn’t add on a bottle of Margarita To Go for €40. Kits cost €55 and can be picked up at either 777 in Dublin 2 or at sister restaurant Dillinger’s in Ranelagh.

Asia Market

Dublin, asiamarket.ie

As part of the celebrations for Chinese New Year, on Sunday, January 30, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, Asia Market’s Eva Pau will host a live and interactive online Explore Cook Eat Experience, including a cook-along collaboration with celebrated Malaysian chef Shamzuri (Sham) Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant in Carrick-On-Shannon. Order a Journey To The East Box for two ahead of the event (orders close at midnight on Monday) and cook along with Sham as he creates his signature steamed sea bream. The box contains Chinese tea, new year snacks and nibbles, and a special Asia Market 40th anniversary goodie bag, along with the majority of the ingredients (Hanifa’s famous One For All sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice, garlic, ginger, scallions, red chillies and pak choi) needed to create the dish — you just have to buy the fish or another protein (other types of white fish, chicken, pork or beef are all suitable). €45, nationwide delivery.

Dough Bros

Galway, thedoughbros.ie

The pizza kits from Galway’s Dough Bros have been a big hit over the past couple of years. You get three bases with San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmesan, fresh mozzarella, basil, wild garlic dip and a choice of three toppings from a list that includes salami from The Wooded Pig, semi-dried cherry tomatoes and nduja. Gluten-free bases are available, as is a vegan kit. You can add on extras such as the their famous hot honey, novelty socks and extra toppings. Priced at €39.99, the kits are available for collection or free delivery nationwide.

Beach House

Tramore, Co Waterford, beachhousetramore.ie

Jumoke Akintola and Peter Hogan’s Beach House is taking a break for January, but its no-effort-required meal kits will be available again in February. The offering is structured as an à la carte menu, allowing customers to pick and choose from seasonal dishes such as shellfish bisque, rustic pork terrine, braised shoulder of Comeragh mountain lamb and almond tart. Nationwide delivery.

Boojum

Dublin, boojummex.com

A chicken fajita meal kit for four people comes with marinated chicken thighs, tortillas, fresh peppers and onions, Mexican rice, grated cheese, sour cream, salsas, jalapeños and pickled red onions — everything you need to create your own Mexican feast at home. €22.99 (special offer), with delivery anywhere in the Republic of Ireland for €4.50, or alternatively collect in store.

Circa

Terenure, Dublin 6W, restaurantcirca.com

For as long as the 8pm closing time applies, or perhaps longer, the Circa@Home menu is an opportunity for those who prefer to avoid indoor dining to have a restaurant meal at home. You get two starters, two main courses and two desserts, plus a bottle of house wine, for €80, or €90 if you opt for côte de boeuf to share. The meal is available for collection only on Friday and Saturday nights between 8pm and 9pm.

Smokin Bones

Dublin, smokinbones.ie

If smoked brisket, North Carolina pulled pork, baby back ribs and a load of sides — a BBQ in a Box — sounds right up your street, look no further. All the work is done already; you just have to reheat. Boxes from €44.95 with local pick-up available in Dublin and nationwide delivery each Friday.

Jaru

Dublin, jaru.ie

Jaru’s Korean meal kits change monthly and offer the opportunity to try an interesting new food experience at home. January’s kit is a Jeongol Hot-Pot, featuring a light soy dashi broth, beef brisket suyuk, hake jeon, Venus clams, bok choy, bean sprouts, wild mushrooms, Chinese cabbage, chive, tofu, carrot, chrysanthemum and udon noodles, soy-glazed salsify rice, fresh kimchi, winter salad, dipping sauces and a semifreddo dessert. As an alternative — or an add-on perhaps? — there’s a Korean fried chicken kit. You can collect at Jaru HQ in Nutgrove or opt for delivery in the Dublin area, between Balbriggan to the north, Greystones to the south and Lucan to the west. €50 for the monthly kit, serving two to three; €34.50 for the fried chicken kit serving four. Delivery is €6.95 or free with orders over €100.

BuJo

Dublin, shop.bujo.ie

Bujo’s brilliant burger kit was one of the first to emerge early in the pandemic and it’s been a stalwart ever since, with the classic kit a sure-fire winner. In it, you’ll find six patties for two double and two single burgers, brioche buns, house-made burger sauces, slices of cheese and two whole dill pickles. Beyond plant-based burgers are available for vegans and the kit can be delivered nationwide on Fridays (delivery charge applies) or collected at BuJo HQ in Sandymount. €35.

L Mulligan Grocer

Stoneybatter, Dublin 7, lmulligangrocer.com

The special meal kit for Burns’ Night on January 28 includes haggis, cock-a-leekie soup, Irn-Bru and a whiskey tasting via Zoom. The Burns’ Night dinner has been an unbroken tradition at L Mulligan Grocer for the last 11 years, and chef/owner Seáneen O’ Sullivan isn’t letting a pesky pandemic get in the way of the celebrations. Price TBC at time of going to press.

Tang

Dublin, tangfood.clickandcollection.com

With four different options available, including a flexi box which is half-vegetarian, Tang’s dinner boxes serve either one or two people. We like the sound of the lamb kofta box, which includes house pickles and smoked almonds by way of nibbles to kick things off before progressing to dips of labneh, beets and pistachio, roast carrot hummus with fennel pesto served with focaccia, followed by pumpkin and mozzarella arancini, koftas with tahini, mint and pine nuts and sides of roast potatoes and organic greens from McNally’s. If you’ve any room left, there’s sticky toffee pudding to finish. €27.50 for one or €49.50 for two, for collection from Dawson Street, with delivery available within the M50 for €8. (Tang says if you live outside the M50 and are desperate to try the meal kit, they’ll get you a quote for delivery.)

Mulberry Garden

Donnybrook, Dublin 4, mulberrygarden.clickandcollection.com

A three-course dinner for two — available in a vegetarian version also — is on offer at Mulberry Garden. You might start with a terrine of foie gras and chicken, followed by venison served with broccoli, parsnip, mashed potato, blackcurrant gel and wine jus, and finish with a chocolate crémeux. Treacle bread and butter and petit fours are included, and the dinner boxes can either be collected at the restaurant or delivered in Dublin. €75.

Sustainable Seafood Ireland

Dublin, sustainableseafood.ie

Niall Sabongi and his team are offering a different seafood supper each week. This weekend, you could have ordered organic salmon en croute for €55, and next weekend it’s a Goan-style monkfish and prawn curry, which comes with jasmine rice, yoghurt dressing, lime pickle, and poppadoms, serving four for €60. You can add on extras such as prawn cocktail or smoked salmon with horseradish cream and sourdough baguette. Available for delivery nationwide.

The Twelve

Barna, Co Galway, menus.preoday.com/the-twelve-hotel

The Twelve is offering a full à la carte menu for drive-through pick-up. You can order anything from a cocktail kit to a full three-course meal, and there are pizzas with all the work done for you as well as the Pizza Dozzina Take & Bake Kit for four, priced at €39, if you prefer to make it yourself.

Winedown

Dublin, meltdown.ie

Winedown’s January offering is a six-course dinner for two featuring some of the restaurant’s most-loved dishes — including smoked fungi croquettes and pork belly with celery purée — which come with simple instructions as to how to finish the food to restaurant standard at home. The box costs €55, with the option to add a bottle of wine (Gran Cerdo is a fair €15) and is available to collect in Montague Street, Dublin 2, or for delivery within a 6km radius for €5.

Other meal kits available include:

Butcher Grill, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, thebutchergrill.clickandcollection.com Yumo, Aungier Street, Dublin 2, yumokits.com, dumpling, ramen and bao kits for collection and nationwide delivery. Uno, Rathmines, Dublin 6, unopizzakits.com for nationwide delivery Home Kits By Kwanghi, homekitsbykwanghi.clickandcollection.com, Dumpling and Peking duck kits coming soon

Restaurants offering hot takeout meals...

Blairs Inn & Out, Cloghroe, Blarney, Cork, blairsinn.ie Michael’s, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, michaelsmountmerrion.clickandcollection.com 3 Leaves, Blackrock, Co Dublin, 3leaves.clickandcollection.com Bloom Brasserie, Dublin 4. bloombrasserie.clickandccollection.com Mister S, Dublin 2, misters.clickandcollection.com

And if you’re after something sweet...

Le Patissier, Co Dublin, lepatissier.ie