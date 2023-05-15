Barbe-phew: Six wallet-friendly BBQ meat packs to tuck into when summer arrives

Throwing al fresco get-togethers can be a fun way to embrace the summer — and it can be done without hurting the bank balance by taking advantage of family butcher deals

Cook up a storm on the grill — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nothing says summer more than an al fresco garden party with friends (Getty Images) — © Getty Images

The summer is approaching and it’s soon time to break out the barbecue and welcome the return of al fresco picnics and get-togethers in the garden. Charred meat and fresh baps (with a glass of wine or a beer and a lollipop for the kids) is perhaps the best way of knowing sunny skies and ‘taps aff’ weather is back in Northern Ireland.

Of course, with inflation making food shopping an eye-watering experience when looking at the receipt, local farm shops are doing their best to offer affordable and wallet-friendly barbecue meat deals that aim to cover all that’s required to throw a great barbie.

But there are ways to cut down on cost without compromising on flavour.

Opt for cheaper cuts of beef.

Buying meats and other proteins for your cookout doesn’t have to be expensive. While rib-eye and strip steaks are popular, well-marbled cuts such as flat-iron steaks and petite filets are more cost effective and can deliver a richly satisfying experience when grilled on open coals.

Another tip is to forgo thighs, legs or leg quarters for breasts.

For pork, try grilling spare ribs or pork chops or pork tenderloins.

Additionally, choose less expensive fish: swap langoustines for sardines or mackerel (bonus: these fish varieties are full of health benefits).

And remember, think of bulking out the meat offerings with affordable side dishes such as baked potatoes, coleslaw and salads.

Also get creative with veggies: no barbecue is complete without grilled vegetables, especially onions and peppers.

With that in mind, here are six NI outlets that are currently offering barbecue deals, some of which are providing a delivery or click-and-collect service (information correct at the time of publication):

Hillstown Farm Shop, Antrim

BBQ pack, £19.99

2 x 6oz peppered rump steaks

4 x wild garlic and honey pork chops

4 x 1/4lb steak burgers

8 x pork sausages

www.hillstownfarmshop.com

Cunningham’s Butchers & Grazers, Kilkeel

Traditional BBQ deal, £20

4 x award-winning steak burgers (crowned Best Burger in Ireland at the Butchery Excellence Awards)

6 x pork sausages

6 x beef sausages

5 x chicken kebabs

2 x flavoured chops

2 x flavoured chicken fillet steaks

1 x premium coleslaw

(The £30 deal features 4 x 8oz sirloin steaks)

cunninghamsonlinestore.ecwid.com​

Wilsons Family Butchers, Downpatrick

Special pack, £15

2 x chicken fillets

3 x pork chops (any flavour)

2 x burgers

1 x tray of boneless ribs

1 x potatoes or chips

6 x fresh eggs

4 x floury baps

6 x sausages

www.wilsonsbutchersni.com

Kane Family Butchers, Bushmills

BBQ pack, £13.50

4 x 4oz burgers

6 x thick pork sausages (choice of thin pork, pork and leek, pork and apple, sweet chilli and red onion or beef and black pepper)

6 x chicken kebabs (choice of BBQ, Chinese, garlic, peppered, mango chilli or bang bang).

4 x Chinese/BBQ pork ribs

www.kanefamilybutchersbushmills.co.uk

Carnbrooke Meats, Lisburn

Family BBQ pack, £29.99

12 x 4oz steak burger

2lb honeybee sausage

Choice of ribs

Choice of drumsticks

Large potato salad

Large coleslaw

carnbrooke.com

Armstrong Country Foods, Castlereagh

Family BBQ pack, £48

12 x beef burgers

20 x chicken kebabs

1kg x Chinese pork ribs

4 x peppered pork chops

400g x pork sausages

400g x beef sausages

1kg x chicken wings

1 packet x 2 corn on the cob

1 x jar of Mrs Darlington’s BBQ relish or sweet chilli relish

www.armstrongcountryfoods.com