Belfast bar offering free Margarita cocktails for a week

The drinks will be redeemable on 15 – 22 February.

A Belfast city centre bar is offering fee Margaritas to customers next week as a celebration of National Margarita Day on February 22.

Revolución de Cuba said that all cocktail lovers have to do is sign up to their newsletter before 11.59pm on Valentine’s Day to then receive a free Mango and Passionfruit Margarita code, which will be redeemable between 15 – 22 February at any Revolución de Cuba venue across the UK.

Last month, the owner of the Cuba tapas restaurant and bar on Arthur Street told this newspaper that the chain would be shutting its venues on Mondays and Tuesdays in January and early February in response to rocketing energy costs.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the Belfast branch would not be affected by the closure plans.

A spokesperson would not share any further detail but said customers should check the bars’ websites, which would be updated “in due course”.

Revolution Bars Group also owns the Peach Pub brand — although Revolución de Cuba, situated in a listed building which formerly housed Cafe Vaudeville, is its its only venue in Northern Ireland.

Belfast customers can sign up to the Rev de Cuba newsletter for their free margarita code here.