Belfast bar serving 100 free pints to first customers this weekend

Madrí Excepcional joins forces with The Bone Yard to host an event to showcase a celebration of Spanish and British music, art and food. Entry to the event is free

The first 100 adults to enter a free event in The Bone Yard this weekend will be served a free pint of Madrí Excepcional.

The Belfast bar is proposing the offer in collaboration with the Mediterranean-style lager as part of a one-off event to celebrate Spanish culture in Belfast.

The venue is the city centre’s biggest outdoors pub and no ticket will be required.

A selection of street food will also be available, as well as art and local music talent, kicking off at 5pm with the final DJ hitting the decks at 11.30pm on Saturday evening.

Guests will also be treated to a live mural painting from street artist BonZai Creatives.

Famed for his dynamic, abstract letter forms, BonZai Creatives will create a vibrant new piece of art aimed at bringing the soul of Madrid to the streets of NI.

Sophie Mitchell, senior brand manager at Madrí Excepcional said: “We’re excited to bring this collaborative spirit to Belfast this month as we create a fusion of cultures at Madrí Excepcional X The Bone Yard, with an exciting line up of musicians, artists and a limited-edition menu.

"We’re excited to showcase the very best of both cities, as we bring the soul of Madrid to Belfast.”