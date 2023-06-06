Belfast bar sets up summer social event for dog lovers

Jackie Kirk from dog treat company Frozzys and Éanna Ó Ceallaigh, general manager, The Dirty Onion announce the return of The Dirty Onion’s popular Pooch Social, with a little help from Pip (left) and Nellie (right).

The Dirty Onion’s popular Pooch Social is returning next weekend with a ‘Pups and Pokes’ summer edition on Sunday, June 11, for all dog lovers.

The cobbled streets of Belfast's Cathedral Quarter will come alive with the pitter patter of little paws and their humans will be treated to an afternoon of live music, food and drink, and a range of stalls offering local treats, merchandise, crafts and toys all tailored to furry, four-legged friends.

The first 100 dogs to arrive at the pub will get a free Frozzys Frozen Yogurtm which is a lactose-free treat made by award-winning local dog treat company, Frozzys, who will attend the event alongside a range of other canine-suited vendors.

Other products and services include Belfast dog groomers, Ted Shearing; pet boutique, Into Bed; doggy bakers, Barkelicious Bakes; and Wee Cat, a glass stain artist, that creates personalised pieces of pet art.

Pup owners will also be able to cool off with ice cream pokes and a summer drinks menu, while a summer park-themed backdrop will take centre stage in the beer garden to help the pup-arazzi capture Insta-ready memories.

The inaugural Pooch Social to take place at The Dirty Onion happened six years ago, and since then it’s been a hit with hounds and humans alike.

The beer garden and bar has even since hosted other themed events for dogs, including 'Halloween wooftacular’ sessions, where pups and their pals have dressed up for the spooky season.

The Dirty Onion’s Pups & Pokes Pooch Social takes place Sunday 11 June from 1-5pm. For further information, follow @thedirtyonion on Facebook and Instagram.