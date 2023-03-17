Belfast bars giving out free pints of Guinness 0.0 on St Patrick’s Day

Common Market is getting a rebrand for it's St Patrick's Day campaign. — © Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Guinness 0.0 will be handed out free of charge today. — © SNS Group via Getty Images

A Belfast bar is one of four locations across the island of Ireland to turn into a ‘Guinness 0.0 Pub’ this St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Common Market will join venues in Dublin, Galway and Cork in promoting the Irish stout brand’s alcohol-free beverage.

Other bars in Belfast which will be providing free pints of the alcohol-free black stuff include 39 Gordon Street, the Hercules Bar, Kelly’s Cellars, Lavery’s, Madden’s, The Rock Bar and The Deer’s Head, as well as Derry’s Derby Bar and Park Bar.

Customers can enjoy a free pint of Guinness 0.0 on March 17, as well as in 150 other pubs across the island, via the AnyExcuse app where the drink will be redeemable until Sunday.

The campaign has been developed to communicate a message of moderation, and to encourage consumers to try the non-alcoholic beer, with 50,000 free pints of Guinness 0.0 being made available across the island of Ireland over the course of St Patrick’s weekend.

Other locations include Dublin Airport on March 17 and 18 and Aviva Stadium for people attending the highly anticipated Guinness Six Nations finale, Ireland v England, on March 18.

Speaking about the campaign, Alan McAleenan, brand director at Guinness Ireland said: “St Patrick’s Day is one of the key highlights in the social calendar, a day when we are proud to celebrate our heritage and Irish culture.

"We are delighted to be championing our non-alcoholic beer, Guinness 0.0, in our largest ever responsible drinking campaign in Ireland, and encourage everyone to engage in an enjoyable and responsible way to make it a St. Patrick’s Day to Remember”.

In addition to the current offering via cans and MicroDraught, Guinness 0.0 will also be available on draught in select pubs and restaurants. Consumers can find out how to redeem a free pint across St. Patrick’s weekend by visiting www.anyexcuse.com