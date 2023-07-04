Belfast drinks firm behind Jawbox Gin bring ex-Molson Coors director on board

A Belfast drinks firm with a portfolio of premium spirits, including Jawbox and Ginato gins and Kirker Shamrock whiskey, has appointed a new chief commercial and strategy officer.

Ryan McFarland, a former growth and innovation director at Molson Coors, is to lead brand and geographic expansion strategies at Drinksology Kirker Greer (DKG).

His career includes a track record of building luxury and premium spirits brands and developing strategic commercial growth initiatives within the global drinks sector.

As well as his role at Molson Coors, with responsibility for the Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Pacific regions, Mr McFarland has held commercial and brand building positions at Remy-Cointreau, Bacardi Martini and Brown-Forman.

Steven Pattison, CEO of DKG. said: “The business is readying itself for growth, we are investing to make that happen and Ryan’s experience to date suits us perfectly to support this next stage.

“Having spent over 20 years in the industry, he has gained a great reputation for building high-performing teams and strong customer relationships.”

Mr McFarland said: “Coming from Northern Ireland myself, it has always been my ambition to take a Belfast-based business to scale globally and I believe DKG has a portfolio of exceptional brands to do this, backed with a solid innovation pipeline, passionate people and a world of untapped opportunity.

"I am starting to develop a clear strategic direction for the brands on a global scale, with an immediate focus on the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. I look forward to executing that plan with not only the fantastic team DKG has already in place, but building that team too over the coming years.”

Kirker Greer Spirits, a division of DKG, owns, manages, and distributes a range of premium spirit brands internationally including Ukiyo Japanese Spirits, Kirker Shamrock Whiskey, Ginato Italian Gin and Jawbox Irish Gin.

Accolades for the brands include Best Gin in Australia, Best Gin in the UK, Vodka of the Year and Gold medals at the IWSC awards.

A second division, Drinksology Creative, designs, brands and markets some of the world’s most iconic bars, brands, and brand homes including The Dead Rabbit in New York, The Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh and Roe & Co Distillery in Dublin.