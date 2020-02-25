Belfast hotel serves up Shrove Tuesday pancakes to help the homeless

A Belfast hotel will be embracing the spirit of Pancake Tuesday today by putting the savoury treat firmly on the menu - and also tossing them out to the passing public for a 'flipping' great cause

Bookings manager Lucia Moran with chef Ciaran Morgan at House Belfast prepare for their charity pancake give away

The aroma of freshly cooked pancakes will be wafting out along Botanic Avenue from House Belfast during the day.

If you fancy a nibble to help you through the day, all they're asking for is a small donation for homeless charity the Simon Community.

The 31-bed boutique hotel, which is also home to a relaxed bar, bistro and nightclub, has been operating for just over two years, and named the Simon Community as their partner charity for the year.

From 11am today the griddle will be fired and the batter sizzling to tempt passers-by to the pancake station on the hotel terrace along the busy high street.

Head chef at House Belfast, Paddy McGurgan, will be manning the operation, and bookings manager Lucia Moran said she'll be first in the queue to get her working day off to the tastiest possible start.

"We wanted to do something to give a little back to the city of Belfast and as we have partnered with the Simon Community, trying to raise funds for a much-needed charity was high on our agenda," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"As it's Pancake Tuesday, we thought people would be making a point of grabbing one during the day, so we thought we would give anyone passing by a bit of a treat.

"Everyone loves a pancake on Pancake Tuesday.

"All we're asking is that they think of giving a small donation to the Simon Community to support the work they do across the whole community.

"Homelessness has been a big issue in the city and if we can do a little to help we'll be delighted.

"We've all read the stories and there are so many people out there on the streets who need our help and support, so we're happy to be able to do this.

"We'd love as many people as possible to stop with us, enjoy a pancake and do a good deed at the same time."

Chef Paddy will be dishing them out from 11am until 5pm so there's plenty of opportunity for anyone feeling a bit hungry to pop along, say hello, try one of his creations for themselves or throw him a challenge with a unique topping of your own.

"There's no set menu," said Lucia.

"Paddy will be making the pancakes to order and whatever people want to put on them, we'll try to do it.

"We're loaded with maple syrup, chocolate spread, strawberries and cream, all the usual good stuff.

"The staff will be here from 7am, dishing out breakfast to hotel guests so there'll be plenty of time to have everything prepped and ready to go.

"We're hoping there's a bit of practising going on before it properly kicks off so we can get a taste of what will be on offer!"

Lucia is hoping the hotel's prime position for passing shoppers, students and commuters will help to boost the funds for the homeless charity.

"House Belfast in a great location here for passing traffic," she said. "Botanic train station is just across the road, there are plenty of shops and businesses and we have all the students from Queen's University back this week.

"We'd be delighted to see as many people as possible popping along to say hello to the team from the Simon Community who will be here during the day.

"Every penny donated at the event will be going towards the wonderful work they do in the community. It's our treat!

"Hopefully the wonderful smell will get all those mouths watering," said Lucia.

"We've ordered in a bit more than the usual amount of pancake mix so there'll be plenty to keep our chef Paddy whisking and cooking throughout the day. The more batter we get through, the better.

"We've no idea how many he'll have to make during the day, but we're hoping that hundreds will be snapped up - and the donations pour in as quickly as the batter.

"I just hope there's plenty of Nutella. Everyone has their favourite thing to put on pancakes, but I do like mine with Nutella."

Simon Community NI is Northern Ireland's leading homeless charity. It helps over 3,000 people every year across 22 accommodation projects and nine specialist homelessness services based across Northern Ireland.

With a staff count of 233 and 50 volunteers, the charity works without judgment to support people who are, or are at risk of, becoming homeless.

For every £1 received by the Simon Community, 95.1p goes directly to frontline services and support, 4.1p goes towards generating funds and only 0.8p is spent on governance.