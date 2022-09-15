Belfast Restaurant Week: ‘Hospitality is more than just selling food, it’s selling a culture and a country’

Ahead of Belfast Restaurant Week, a city centre restaurant manager tells Aine Toner of the importance of encouraging interest in the industry

Pedro Silva is the restaurant manager for Taylor & Clay restaurant in the city centre Bullitt hotel, and has been working in Belfast since moving from Portugal in 2017. He has been immersed in the world of hospitality since the age of 14 when he starting working in a local hotel.

“I was born in the north of Portugal in Guimaraes and then I moved to the Algarve because in the Algarve, there’s a mass of cultures, from Germans to English, Irish, people from all over Europe,” explains Pedro.

“I always thought that the potential there to learn new skills will be way higher than in the north. I worked in this lovely restaurants and bar on the beach for five years.

“Portugal has a school of tourism and hospitality, which I joined and where I spent three years. It’s a very intense course, very food and beverage based.

“It was also about learning about different cultures and countries.”

An outstanding student, Pedro placed in the top five hospitality students in a competition.

“That’s how I fell in love with Nicola as well, my partner and mother of my two lovely kids,” says Pedro of moving to Belfast.

“Nicola was here on holiday. We were seeing each other for two, three years and then it came to the stage where you make a decision,” laughs the dad to Luca (seven) and three-year-old Katie.

Pedro and Nicola

Moving to a different country did not prove unnerving for Pedro, however, when he acknowledged certain similarities.

“When I began to live in Belfast I was very surprised because believe it or not, the culture here is very similar to the Portuguese. They sympathised with me with very much,” he explains. “I have always felt like I was welcomed with open arms and it was so easy for me to settle for that reason. I never felt I left Portugal as people were so welcoming.”

Describing himself as ‘fortunate’ for beginning his Belfast hospitality career with the Beannchor Group, he began as a waiter in Bert’s Bar in The Merchant Hotel.

“I’ve been with the group for seven years. With the group I managed to go from head waiter to restaurant manager and now I’m looking to progress more in the next years to come,” he says.

“There’s two directions I can take [for the future], though they can go with the same direction, perhaps general managing a hotel.

“I also love the training side to things.

“I noticed that this country does see hospitality [primarily]on the management side, but not everyone wants to take a degree.

“I think I can contribute to show that you can make a career within hospitality, not as a manager. If you’re a waiter, you can be a great waiter, if you’re a bartender, you can be a great bartender, you don’t always have to go for the responsibility roles.”

In Pedro’s opinion, starting young for those who know they want a career in hospitality is paramount.

“In Portugal there are two schools for hospitality. You have the one that would be the equivalent of secondary school here,” he explains.

“Instead of going to secondary school to build a bridge to university, you can go to a secondary school that is tourism and hospitality focused. It’s a three-year course that gives you access to university if you want to go, but also opens the door to the hospitality market.

“There are a few good courses like in Belfast Met but I don’t think there is something through government.

“If hospitality wants hospitality to be treated as a career, they have to put the tools out there for people to see it as a career.

“We do have to provide training but if there was a school that pre-trained, then we’d have a great future ahead. We have already.”

The idiom that you’re only as good as your team is something in which Pedro believes in.

“It’s a teamwork job; the more you train your staff, the more successful they become, which leads to our success as well.

“And customer service: I love it. That’s my favourite part — meeting different people. In hospitality, I think you learn to be a psychologist.

“You have so many different people, different expectations, and you’re always meeting or exceeding expectations.

“It’s just amazing, especially someone who has been saving to come to your restaurant. That feeling that you can make their night, it’s incredible.”

Pedro with daughter Katie and son Luca

Pedro and Nicola tend to stay local when they head out, opting for locations like Deane’s Meat Locker, Flame and Yugo in the city centre.

Unsurprisingly he also praises Taylor & Clay, Bullitt’s award-winning restaurant.

“I do love it. The reason why is because we source so much [from] local production. We were closed for four months and reflected how we could turn it into more of a local experience.

“It goes from the meat suppliers to the meals we do.

“Even our bill boxes are crafted and made by a local company. Whenever you ask for your bill, you’ll be presented with a bill box, like a treasure box, made locally.

“Hospitality is more than just selling food, it’s selling a culture and a country too.”

Pedro and his team are gearing up for Belfast Restaurant Week, taking place September 19-25 in eateries across the city centre.

“It’s incredible with the traffic of people we are driving through our doors, and a source of welcoming new guests into the building,” says Pedro of the initiative, now back after Covid.

“It is also a way of comparing. We’re going to get positive feedback from it, but we’re also going to get constructive feedback from it as people, for that week, will try different restaurants. That feedback can be very important to us in order to improve.

“Restaurant Week enables us to do that, other events may not do it as much. On top of that, it invites people to try what we have to offer in the city.”

For more information on Belfast Restaurant Week, see belfastrestaurantweek.org. For information on Bullitt, see bullitthotel.com