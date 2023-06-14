Belfast restaurant wins top gong at National Restaurant Awards

A Belfast restaurant has picked up a top prize at the National Restaurant Awards 2022.

OX , based on Oxford Street, won Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The National Restaurant Awards celebrate the best of the UK’s food scene, and are voted for by the UK’s leading chefs.

The awards are the largest annual gathering of top chefs and restaurateurs in the UK.

As well as awarding special prizes, such as the one won by OX, they also compile a list of the 100 best restaurants in the UK. OX was the only restaurant in Northern Ireland on that list, coming in at number 85.

Acknowledging the win on Facebook, OX shared a post about the win and simply commented “Thank you.”

OX is one of three Michelin-starred restaurants in the city, and is owned by Alain Kerloc'h and Stephen Toman.

It opened in March 2013 and quickly gained a reputation for adventurous, high-end dining, putting seasonal produce - and vegetables, in particular - centre stage.