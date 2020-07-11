Belfast restaurants back in business but there’s still some distance to go

Henry’s Bar and the Jailhouse, Joy’s Entry, High Street,Belfast.Tel: 028 9032 6711

We are now in a period of transition. Some restaurants and bars have re-opened while others wait. The semblance of a former nightlife as experienced last weekend would nearly make us believe that things are back to normal. But we’re not back to normal and the health and safety measures meant to prevent the spread of Covid 19 are still in place. And all those restaurants doing takeaways (see the Belfast Telegraph takeaway register which is still being updated each week), are still at it and intend to continue this line of work for the foreseeable.