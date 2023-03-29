Belfast’s Baps makes ‘one of the best burgers anywhere ever’ says viral food reviewer

A world-renowned food blogger has praised a Belfast eatery for having one of the ‘best burgers’ they’ve had anywhere.

While sampling Baps at the Dublin Road’s Trademarket, Matt Davies-Binge aka Food Review Club, said the establishment was a “hidden gem” and that it supplied him with “one of the best chicken burgers” he’s ever had during his time posting culinary critiques online.

Food Review Club has been labelled the UK’s number one food reviewer, and the account has almost 80,000 YouTube subscribers and over half a million followers on TikTok.

Two of the team members gave Baps an overall score of 8.8 and 8.9 respectively.

Baps provides ‘LA-style smash burgers’, as well as hot chicken wings, loades fries and macaroni and cheese dishes.

It is based at the relatively new Trademarket, which brings together a host of interesting food operators and retailers at the empty space left behind by the former Movie House Cinema on the Dublin Road.

Food Review Club have already evaluated many Northern Ireland restaurants and cafes, including Flout Pizza on Belfast’s Newtownards Road, whom they rated “10 out of 10”.