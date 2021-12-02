Belfast’s Bunsen restaurant helping to break our burger stalemate

I’ve previously taken to my media pulpit to preach about how the burger is often the most maltreated of menu items. There are some (many) abominations out there, treating it like a pick-and-mix of misplaced and ill-suited accoutrements and toppings — a towering, heaving burger with a puck of seasoned (a collection of dried things found in the kitchen cupboard) over-ground, dry and over-cooked animal lurking somewhere within.