Belfast’s first whiskey distillery in 90 years to open its doors

Historic building will also operate as visitor centre

Tour of the new whiskey distillery at the Titanic Pumphouse in Belfast.

Tour guide Jonny Kelso during the preview of the new whiskey distillery at the Titanic Pumphouse in Belfast

Stephen Symington, Richard Irwin, Peter Lavery, during the tour of the new whiskey distillery at the Titanic Pumphouse in Belfast

At one time, the only liquid that Belfast’s Thompson Dock pump house handled was water, but things have changed.

The pump house and neighbouring dry dock catered for White Star liners such as Olympic and Titanic more than 100 years ago, and it’s now the site of the city’s first working whiskey distillery in almost 90 years.

The brainchild of lottery winner Peter Lavery, Stephen Symington and Richard Irwin, Titanic Distillers at Thompson Dock opens to the public next Friday.

The media was given a preview of the operation yesterday, complete with a tour that explained the long process of creating whiskey.

Almost £8m has been invested to convert the pump house into a distillery and visitor centre, where guests will be able to sample some of Titanic Distillers’ products.

The interior of the distillery

Visitors can also enjoy a guided tour of the exterior dry dock, which includes a 66-step descent to where the Titanic last rested on dry land.

The ground floor features a wall of wooden casks, the likes of which are used to age the whiskey for a minimum of three years before it officially becomes Irish whiskey.

All of the original equipment and historic features of the building have been retained, while three massive Forsyth’s stills dominate the mezzanine floor of the building, overlooking the authentic Gwynee pumping machines.

Titanic Distillers is aiming to produce up to five barrels a day, with the first whiskey to be laid down in barrels in the coming months.

However, as it’s a slow process, it will be a few years before we’ll see it on the market.

The interior of the distillery

In 1996, bus driver Mr Lavery, now 60, made national headlines when he won £10.2m in the UK lottery.

He detailed the long journey the team has faced to transform the site.

“We were looking for a place to distil whiskey in Belfast and didn’t know this building was sitting here and not in full use,” he said.

“It took us about a year to get the lease in place and then we had to go down the road of getting planning permission for the actual distillery that we wanted to set up inside the building.

“This is a heritage building and also a monument site, so there was a lot of history and obstacles to go through to get it to where we’re at now.

“From getting the lease, to planning permission and construction, we’re talking about five-and-a-half years to get to this point. Also, Covid happened in the middle of all that, which didn’t help.”

Tour guide Jonny Kelso during the preview of the new whiskey distillery at the Titanic Pumphouse in Belfast

On the results of the investment poured into the project, Peter said that the team is “super delighted”.

“It’s unbelievable to think you could turn an old building into what is essentially now a museum and working distillery,” he added.

“It’s amazing. Richard, Stephen and I, we’re over the moon. After all the hard work, we’ve finally got here.

“I think the Historical Environment Division, the public body that looks after all these old buildings, will also be very pleased with how this has been brought back into spectacular new use.”