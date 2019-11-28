Belfast's Salt Bistro closes its doors after seven years

Salt Bistro closed its doors in St Anne's Square last week after seven years in business.

The owners announced on Facebook that it closed for the last time on Wednesday November 20.

Around a dozen members of staff have lost their jobs as a result of the closure.

Husband and wife team Donal and Teresa Cooper thanked customers for their support over the years.

"We are so very grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years," the Limerick couple wrote on Facebook.

"It has been a joy and a privilege to meet and serve each and every one of you.

"As they say, when one door closes, another opens. So stay tuned for what’s next!”

A number of customers expressed their sadness at the news.

"Thank you for so many wonderful meals and memories. The very best of luck with the new adventure," Lisa Brady wrote.

Michelle Reid said that the food and service was "amazing", while Lisa Wells said she had been left with "special memories" of enjoying lunch at the bistro.

"Very sorry to hear this! Have thoroughly enjoyed many great meals here over the years. Wish you both best of luck in the future," Gary Meenagh wrote.

The owners said that anyone who made Christmas bookings "almost all been contacted" but anyone with questions could contact them at info@saltbistrobelfast.com