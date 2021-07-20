Belfast’s Tribal Burger wins new TV show’s taste test

A NEW BBC programme pitting local takeaways against each other has crowned Tribal Burger as the fast food winner of its debut episode.

Fast Food Face Off’s first show saw the eatery take on The Hatch in three rounds of taste tests.

The episode was shot in Belfast city centre, showcasing the different fast food venues available here.

Filmed in March this year, it aired last night on BBC One NI and highlighted the increased demand during lockdown for fast but quality food.

Comedian Josh Jones pitted actor Kristian Nairn and musician Gemma Bradley against each other as they backed their favourite takeaway in town.

Paul Catterson, co-founder of Tribal Burger, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to take part in this new show for the BBC.

"And, of course, we are thrilled that our team took home the winning title.

"Our research has shown an overwhelming market rise in casual dining over fine dining, and this has been intensified by the pandemic restrictions and people’s appetite for the reinvigoration of takeaway food experiences.

"The production of shows such as Fast Food Face Off is testament to this trend remaining steadfast, even as restrictions ease.”

Founded by Mr Catterson and his wife Elaine in 2017, there are two Tribal Burger locations in Belfast — at Botanic Avenue and Callendar Street.

Mr Catterson is the former head chef at Belfast restaurant Shu.