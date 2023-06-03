Beloved Ballyhackamore restaurant announces closure after three years

A popular east Belfast eatery has announced it is closing down for good following "recent expansion within the business”.

Lottie, whose owners are also behind local restaurants Yugo and Ferine, opened its doors on the Upper Newtownards Road three years ago.

Posting to Instagram on Friday, the team stated: "We are sad to announce that Lottie’s time has come to an end.

"Due to recent expansion within the business, it is becoming harder to keep the restaurant open on a 4 day week. Rather than dilute our product or compromise on service, we have decided that it’s within our best interest to prioritise what’s manageable. It’s been a tough decision but it’s time to sell up.

"Anyone who has purchased gift vouchers for Lottie will be honoured in our other two restaurants, Yugo and Ferine.

"A huge thank you to all the staff, past and present, for making Lottie the place it is. We appreciate every effort you have put in and you have helped us get to where we are, it’s just unfortunate we can’t go any further.”

Scotch eggs at Lotties

Last year, the Belfast Telegraph gave the Ballyhackamore bistro a glowing review and many local customers shared their sadness at the restaurant’s closure.

Caroline, the founder of Belfast Food Tour, said: “Absolutely gutted, so so sorry to see it go, I adored it.”

Another online user responded: “Gutted!! It will leave a big hole in the ‘hack!! Wishing you continued success and look forward to trying Ferine!”