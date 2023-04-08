Beware of over-egging it over Easter on chocolate treats

Some chocolate eggs contain a whole day’s worth of recommended calories

Some chocolate eggs contain up to 2000 calories — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sweet-toothed folks all over the country look forward to Easter every year for a chance to indulge in chocolate eggs.

But with the average person consuming three Easter eggs over the bank holiday weekend it might be useful to see how many calories we will actually eat over the weekend — because some chocolate eggs contain up to 2,000 calories.

Dietitian and founder of Ninety Ten Lifestyle, Julianne Larkin advises the public to maintain a balanced diet over the long weekend while still enjoying the Easter celebrations.

Dietitian Julianne Larkin

“My approach as a dietitian is all about a healthy balanced diet that is inclusive of all foods and it recognises that food is an important part of celebrations and social events,” she said.

She feels it is important to enjoy chocolate in ‘moderation’ over the holiday and enjoy the break while ‘retaining a good relationship with food’.

“My advice to clients is to enjoy one or two moderate size Easter eggs over the holidays — if they wish.

“Try to spread them out overall several days rather than eating all in one go and to retain routine and structure with daily meals and snacks to nourish body at the same time,” Julianne said.

While tucking in over Easter it can be easy to underestimate how many calories are actually in our Easter eggs.

The average daily calorie allowance for a man is around 2,500 calories, and for a woman it drops to around 2,000 calories — yet some Easter eggs will contain up to 2,000 calories. A whole day’s worth of consumption.

Paul Reynolds, a personal trainer at Queen's Sport Belfast, suggests making your own Easter treats or buying healthier, more expensive Easter eggs, to enjoy the holiday without consuming to many calories.

Paul Reynolds, personal trainer

“Get creative in the kitchen by making your own healthier Easter treats using natural sweeteners and whole food ingredients. Your taste buds and body will thank you,” he said.

“Choose quality over quantity when it comes to your Easter treats. Opt for high-quality options instead of cheap, mass-produced ones,” Paul added.

He advises clients to enjoy dark chocolate over milk or white.

“Try choosing dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate. It's a healthier option with less sugar and more cocoa,” said Paul.

Dark chocolate is richer in iron and antioxidants than milk or white chocolate and lower in sugar.

Butler’s Chocolates medium dark chocolate Easter egg has 1,500 calories, which is 100 calories less than their milk chocolate version.

Paul also recommends pairing chocolate with healthy snacks, like fruit, to satisfy yourself without consuming too many calories.

However, both health enthusiasts feel the most important thing to remember over Easter is to enjoy the holiday and not worry too much about calories.

“It's okay to indulge a little and enjoy your treats! If you happen to overindulge, don't beat yourself up about it,” Paul said.

“Use extra time off work to stay active and get outside but not to view exercise as a means for ‘burning off’ calories or Easter eggs,” Julianne said.