Bia Rebel Ramen: Japanese food so good we had to order even more

Bia Rebel Ramen, 409 Ormeau Road, Belfast. www.biarebel.com Chef Brian Donnelly has captured the authentic taste of this Oriental staple thanks to his devotion to the details of every dish

Chef Brian Donnelly is not a Shinto monk. He isn't even Japanese. Yet what he and his crew produce in Bia Rebel Ramen's kitchen on the Ormeau Road in Belfast is so authentic and so microscopically detailed it should really be enough to persuade Premier Yoshihide Suga to bestow him an honorary citizenship.