Bites of India Botanic review: Salim’s delicious flavours will have you hooked

He won Irish Curry Awards recognition in his first year of opening the Bites of India bistro at the bottom of Belfast’s Ravenhill Road. Now chef patron Salim Pathan is hitting the big time with a big presence on Botanic Avenue where the Nepalese, Katmandu, once stood.

Pathan quickly grew a reputation for outstanding South Indian dishes in the wee bistro and there was always a risk that his ability to focus on quality for small numbers might not successfully transition to a bigger, posher operation.

But that danger has not materialised and the new Bites of India (the small one remains open and busy) is clearly another potential award winner. Even though the chef with the Bollywood looks wasn’t there himself on this night, the attention to detail, the flavours, the balances and the freshness which have become his trademarks were on full display.

Not wanting to frighten the horses, Pathan has kept a list of recognisable starters and main courses but among the onion bhaji, chicken pakora and samosa are pani poori, crisp little golf-balls into which you spoon the potato, onion and chickpea mix and add the spicy tangy water and brown sauce.

The gold medallist starter is the chicken tikka Afghani. Bite-size chunks of chicken are marinated in a rich paste made of cashew, cream, poppy and melon seeds and pepper. This results in a delicate, refined and aromatic flavour which is distinctly south Asian yet more nuanced.

The Nihari, a flour-based, slow-cooked stew is another new experience. It has all the depth and heat of a jalfrezi but the ginger gives it an entirely different dimension. The sweet tanginess of the ginger is subtle but radically alters this stew and lightens it.

Elsewhere on the table is plain naan which is crispy as a Ryvita on the underside and soft as skin on the surface.

There are other glories in Salim’s armoury not least the now famous dosa for which he won that award.

The dosa, an ultra thin pancake made of rice flour rolled around a filling of various ingredients, is traditionally vegetarian featuring rice and urad dahl (white and split black lentils). This is the dish that built India. Salim has elevated the humble, foot-long crepe and offers an entire dosa menu. The hot vegan Mysore masala dosa is filled with urad and spiced mash potatoes; the paneer with spiced cottage cheese, the Masala Uttapam, thicker and more substantial still, has tomato, onion, green chillies and coriander.

You can get a cheese chilli dosa, a spicy chicken, shredded marinated lamb and a straight plain one. They are all outstanding thanks to the flavours and textures. They are definitely not a takeaway dish (they could never survive the journey) which makes them all the more precious and immediate.

The dining room itself and the service is relaxed and friendly.

In fact, the dining room is one of those fabulous Indian renditions with loads of coloured, recessed lights, sky blue walls and something resembling a hedge lining one side of the dining room.

Bites of India will surely win an award just as its little brother has. And the great news is that it opens for brunch.

This is served from 10am and if you haven’t tried a traditional breakfast of puri bhagi (two fried puff breads with potato curry) or idly, a kind of savoury rice cake made by steaming a batter of fermented black lentils, or vada sambhar (donut shaped lentil fritters) and other delights, you’re in for an adventure.

Afghani tikka chicken

THE BILL

Naan £2.25

Nihari £15.95

Chicken Dosa £12.95

Boiled rice £2.25

Pani poori £5.95

Chicken pakora £5.50

Afghani tikka £6.95

Chicken momo £6.95

Cobra x 4 £20.45

TOTAL £79.20

​