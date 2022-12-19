Bittles bar owner: Furore over not serving customer soft drink has been blown out of proportion

A Belfast bar at the centre of a social media storm after saying it wouldn’t serve customers soft drinks believes the matter has been “blown out of proportion”.

John Bittles, the owner of Bittles Bar at Upper Church Lane, addressed recent criticism following his refusal to serve a customer a glass of Coke.

“I think it has all been blown out of proportion,” he said.

“We have zero [alcohol-free] Guinness and gin, but nobody really takes that. I would offer someone a free blackcurrant if they aren’t drinking.”

It comes after a customer took to social media to say he had been turned away for ordering a soft drink.

Mr Bittles told the Sunday World: “This guy came in and ordered a Coke, well a glass of Coke doesn’t really work for me.

“It was a bit tongue-in-cheek, but we’re selling up to 700 pints of Guinness a day, we only have a small number of tables so someone sitting there with a Coke isn’t ideal.”

It created a stir on social media, with one Twitter user saying: “Designated drivers? Tee Total patrons? Not welcome?”

Another added: “Possibly the worst opinion in Belfast.”

Read more Belfast pub owner refuses to serve glass of Coke to customer

The bar is renowned for the quality of its Guinness.

Mr Bittles explained that his pub is not like others.

“This is a small pub, like today we are packed and there is only about 24 people here. This is the busiest we have been in 32 years,” he said.

“Other pubs serve food, we don’t, other pubs you might go in and people have a meal and a glass of Coke or whatever, but here we just don’t have the room for that,” he added.

Mr Bittles’ rules have caused controversy in the past.

Punters thought he was joking when he put up a sign warning no one could order a half-pint of Guinness, it was pints only.

He said at the time: “What’s the point? Tourists come in and order a half-pint and then sit with it for ages. We’re a small bar.”

And as the pub trade welcomed customers returning after Covid, a notice on the bar proclaimed. “No Jab No Juice”.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you don’t get a pint.”