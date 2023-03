Boojum at Home, www.boojummex.com

Where would my children be without Boojum? Probably in McDonalds, Burgerking, KFC or Nando's. I'm no better. My very guilty pleasures are burgers and fried chicken. If I couldn't have them I'd be sticking my face into a Black Forest gateau or jumping into a vat of beer to achieve the same hedonistic kicks.