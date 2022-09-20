Boojum to give away 4,000 burritos and £5k scholarship at Belfast stores for Freshers Week

Boojum will giveaway thousands of free burritos as part of Freshers Week.

A popular Mexican food chain is set to give away thousands of burritos to mark Freshers Week in Belfast with a £5k scholarship also up for grabs.

Boojum will reward cash strapped students with its ‘Buy One Bank One’ promotion on Thursday allowing anyone with a valid student ID to buy a meal in store – and save a free feed for a later date.

More than 4,000 vouchers are expected to be distributed in a single day across all four stores in the city.

“Not one to do things by halves, Boojum will also be helping one lucky student fund their studies with a £5,000 giveaway and free burritos for a year – meaning the winner will spend their next academic year well-funded and fully fuelled,” a spokesperson said.

“In its biggest Fresher’s giveaway to date, Boojum’s new ‘Fund Your Studies’ campaign aims to help one student alleviate the mounting costs of student life in Ireland.

“With weekly food bills increasing, sky-high rents, tuition fees and more, the disruptive Mexican food chain is hopeful the £5,000 prize fund will make an impact of the winner’s university life and alleviate some financial pressure.”

Managing director David Maxwell said the company has always been a student-focused brand and are constantly looking into ways to give back.

“What better way to reward them for choosing us, than offering them another free burrito to bank?” he said.

“Life at university can be financially challenging at the best of times but this year especially with inflation soaring, students will really be feeling the pinch.

“With that in mind we wanted to build on our previously successful Fresher’s week campaigns and also offer a student the chance to have us fund their studies for a year.”

Marketing manager Paul McCullagh said fresher’s week is always an exciting time for the Boojum brand as many new faces come through the doors for the first time.

“We are pretty confident they’ll enjoy it, so we thought, why not reward them for giving us a go in the first place?” he said.

“We’ve given away free meals in the past but never to this scale.

“The Fund Your Studies campaign is fun and disruptive, much like our brand and is sure to attract some double takes.”

More information on the campaign and how to enter the Fund Your Studies competition, can be found here.