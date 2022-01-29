Bushmills brand ambassador Lauren McMullan: ‘People used to be a little bit scared of whiskey’... but how times have changed

As brand ambassador for Bushmills whiskey, Lauren McMullan is probably about as far from the conventional image of a whiskey drinker as it’s possible to get. It used to be that any mention of the spirit brought to mind a middle-aged bloke musing over a crystal tumbler or an old codger with a Guinness and a half ‘un at the bar, but Lauren represents the new face of whiskey — young, female, endlessly enthusiastic and mindful of the drink’s long tradition without being shackled to it.