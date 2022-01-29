Bushmills brand ambassador Lauren McMullan: ‘People used to be a little bit scared of whiskey’... but how times have changed

Bushmills brand ambassador Lauren McMullan at the distillery

Gary Law

As brand ambassador for Bushmills whiskey, Lauren McMullan is probably about as far from the conventional image of a whiskey drinker as it’s possible to get. It used to be that any mention of the spirit brought to mind a middle-aged bloke musing over a crystal tumbler or an old codger with a Guinness and a half ‘un at the bar, but Lauren represents the new face of whiskey — young, female, endlessly enthusiastic and mindful of the drink’s long tradition without being shackled to it.