Canning the can… why the search for an environmentally friendly beer container is more than just a paper exercise

When craft beer-making really took off about 10 years ago, everyone was putting their product into glass bottles. But more recently there’s been a noticeable shift towards canning. Indeed, one craft brewer who’s been at the game a lot longer than most insists that beer keeps better and longer in a can. But soon even the trusty can could be ditched in yet another change to our beer containers – and the latest evolution may turn out to be the most radical swap so far.