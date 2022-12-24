‘Christmas dinner is about who’s around the table, not what’s on it’, says TV chef Paula McIntyre

Stressed over your turkey and veg? Fear not because TV chef Paula McIntyre is here to help

Paula McIntyre is back with a Hamely Hogmanay special on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer

For many, it’s a big deal. A chance to sit with loved ones, bask in the glow of Yuletide spirit and… well… eat loads.

For those who are less than culinary minded, however, cooking The Big Dinner is fraught with challenges. Never fear, Paula is on hand to answer the most frequently asked questions when it comes to a festive feed.

Talking turkey

“I wouldn’t think there’s a safe way,” says Paula about what to do if you’ve forgotten to defrost your turkey and guests arrive in an hour.

“Leave a yellow sticky note everywhere saying ‘defrost the turkey.’ There’s no way you can really force that; you can’t put the turkey in the microwave to defrost.

“Everybody has a story about leaving the giblets in the turkey in the bag and it never killed anybody, but you could maybe taste it a wee bit,” she says of forgetting to remove the giblets.

“But I don’t think it’d be the end of the world.”

When it comes to ensuring your Christmas dinner fits comfortably into your too small oven — once adequately defrosted, of course — the key to fitting in is cutting up.

“You can take the crown off, and that’ll give you less height, then remove the legs and cook them separately,” advises Paula.

“The important thing is to measure your oven. It happens to every family: you think you have a big turkey and that’s great, and then on Christmas morning you realise it won’t fit.”

And for novice turkey cooks?

“I go 20 minutes per pound and 20 minutes for luck on the other side.”

What about the dreaded too dry turkey — is there anything we can do?

“Just douse it in the gravy. If you try and time it like that, it’s normally pretty good. Also, I know it’s expensive but if you can put butter all over the top of it, it does keep it moist.”

The chef suggests ‘a wee bit of stock’ as the perfect ingredient if you’re planning to reheat turkey. All those sandwiches won’t eat themselves, after all.

“Crumble up a stock cube into boiling water, slice your turkey and drizzle the stock over it. Place it into the oven to heat it.”

Merry (or not so merry) vegetables

Paula gives a definitive answer when it comes to the most divisive of Christmas side dishes: sprouts.

“I hate them!” she laughs. “I would eat kale, cavolo nero, everything coming out of my ears, but I think there’s something about sprouts — I think it’s a texture thing.

“Many years ago, you had to criss-cross the top of them and that was just a lot of nonsense. I want that time back I wasted especially in restaurants where I had to do stacks of them.”

She does, however, have some guidance about how best to make them palatable for even the most unhappy of veg eaters.

“I find if you cut them in half, then steam or boil them but not for too long, get them into boiling water with a bit of salt.

“Then when you’ve drained them off, for me, just to get them palatable, a nice bit of smoky, crispy bacon, shallots, garlic, rosemary, or even chorizo.

“I think some kind of pork product and your sprouts does good. They need flavour; I like garlic, herbs, and something crispy because they’ve got this funny texture.”

She reminisces of one of the best sprout dishes cooked by former MasterChef winner Tim Anderson.

“We were doing [Radio 4 show] Kitchen Cabinet together. He had cut them in half, deep fried them and then tossed them in this beautiful sesame dressing, then put loads of crispy onions on top of them. They were beautiful. There was ginger, soy sauce, sesame, then a crispy bit on top. I had to stop myself eating them.

“So maybe go for a savoury flavour,” she continues, suggesting gochujang paste which is a great accompaniment to leafy vegetables, as is ginger.

“If it was up to me, there’d be no sprouts, no turkey,” says Paula of her December 25 dining.

“I would be cooking a Korean dinner or an Italian, having a lovely big lasagne on Christmas Day. I think we need to get away from this traditional, this hard and fast bland meat, bland vegetables, and add a wee bit of diversity. Maybe some Japanese flavours or Korean flavours.”

Turning to oversalted vegetable, her advice to taste, taste, taste while cooking.

“I think you’re better underdoing the salt, then testing it and putting more into it then,” she says.

“It doesn’t really have that much impact if you’re putting salt into your vegetables. I buy good sea salt: you’re using less of it because it’s expensive, and you’re using less of it because it’s more highly flavoured.

“But undersalt in the first place because not everyone likes it — and then if you put butter on things, and it can be salted as well, less is more.”

​It’s all gravy

For some it wouldn’t have Christmas dinner without it. For others, it doesn’t need to be on the table — but how do you make a gorgeous gravy that festive fans will fight over?

“Put the turkey on a bed of onions and celery and maybe a bit of garlic,” says Paula.

“Whenever the turkey cooks, all the juices are running into those vegetables, taking up all that flavour. With that you’ve got your stock, all the natural juices have come out.

“Normally I thicken those — I do use Bisto, not the granules, the proper stuff — and add a wee bit more stock, then blend it up together so you’ve got all the flavour from the onions and celery, then pass it through a sieve, and you’ve got a really good gravy that’s got vegetables in it that will naturally thicken it.”

​Put things in perspective

For all the planning and preparation that goes into one meal on one day of the year, it’s often a time where many feel overwhelmed and festively frazzled.

“The shops are only closed for one day,” says Paula.

“Also try not to panic. If you’re not comfortable about cooking all these meats, just pare it back. You don’t have to have ham this year, for example, you can just have turkey. People do two or three different types of stuffing — just do one.

“All food should be comprised of lovely memories.

“We’ve been through this before. I’ve been having flashbacks over all the time I’ve been doing this and every now and then there’s a cost-of-living crisis.

“We’ll come through it again but maybe just have one day where you’re not thinking about it too much. It’s about who is around the table not what is on the table.”

Paula’s Hamely Christmas Supper is on BBC Radio Ulster today and available from BBC Sounds. Paula’s McIntyre’s Hamely Hogmanay is on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer on December 30 at 7.30pm