Chubby Cherub pizzeria to open new restaurant at former evangelical church on Lisburn Road

The interior of The Chubby Cherub in Belfast's city centre, from the company's own Facebook site

Work is taking place on a new branch of Italian-themed restaurant Chubby Cherub on Belfast's Lisburn Road

The owner of Belfast’s The Chubby Cherub restaurant is opening another venue at the former site of a church in the south of the city, Business Telegraph can reveal.

Construction work has already started on the site at 491 Lisburn Road, the former home of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

There is already one Chubby Cherub venue on the city’s Chichester Street, around the corner from cabaret-themed sister venue AM:PM.

The businesses are owned by Eamon McCusker.

Limited company Chubby Cherub Lisburn Road Ltd was set up in August 2021 and applied for planning permission for a restaurant a 491 – 495 Lisburn Road in January last year. Planning permission was granted in September.

However, the site had faced demolition under a planning application by developers Kirk Bryson & Co, with nine apartments and a shop to be built instead.

That bid was granted planning permission in 2021 before the site changed hands. Mr McCusker has been contacted for comment on the expansion of the business.

The Chubby Cherub was recently named Best Italian Restaurant at the Food Awards Northern Ireland 2023.

And the accolade may have helped draw actor Christoph Waltz across The Chubby Cherub threshold.

"Our team was thrilled to serve him and we couldn't be more proud of the experience we provided. We hope he enjoyed his visit with us as much as we enjoyed having him.”

It's understood he is filming a new action-comedy called Old Guy in Belfast which will see him play an aging contract killer tasked with training a Gen-Z newcomer.