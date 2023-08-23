Co Down restaurant ‘chuffed’ to win Ulster Fry World Championship

The competition was held at the recent Donaghadee Summer Festival.

Staff at McKee's with their prize and some of their produce

A Co Down restaurant is celebrating after being crowned as the top Ulster Fry makers in the world.

McKee’s Country Store and Restaurant took first place at the inaugural Ulster Fry World Championship competition held recently as part of the Donaghadee Summer Festival.

The Newtownards-based restaurant took home the prize after winning the competition – held at Lemon’s Wharf in Donaghadee – on Saturday August 19.

In a post on their Facebook page, McKee’s said they were “chuffed” to take home the gong.

"We did it! We are so chuffed to have won 1st place at the first Ulster Fry World Championship competition held at Donaghadee Summer Festival 2023,” said a spokesperson.

"A special thanks to the organisers of such a great community event and very best wishes to all worthy competitors, not forgetting the talented team at McKee’s Country Store.

"We give special thanks to our Head Chef Stephen McDonald for representing McKee’s farm produce at this event.

The company were congratulated on the honour by DUP Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council Jennifer Gilmour.

"Well done to Mckee's Country Store & Restaurant who have won the Ulster Fry World Championship,” she said.

“There was stiff competition with the Ulster Fry having to consist of sausage, bacon, egg, potato bread and soda bread. Judging was by a panel of experts including the ever popular celebrity chef Jenny Bristow.

“Well done to all who took part and organised the event.”