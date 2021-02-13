Cookalong theatre was a Recipe for Disaster ... but what a laugh we all had

This innovative theatre production of a wedding, a cookery class and an 80s disco is the best fun during lockdown, even if my ginger snaps failed Recipe for Disaster: a piece of cookalong theatre Big Telly Theatre Company. Tickets: linda@big-telly.com

Never underestimate the rebound abilities of the entertainments sector. At the end of January Portstewart-based Big Telly, one of the north's best and most imaginative theatre companies, struck gold with an interactive wedding comedy featuring a missing groom, an addictive Eighties soundtrack and lightning-fast cookery classes by the recently appointed High Sheriff of Derry/Londonderry, chef Paula McIntyre MBE. The amazing thing is they managed to do all this through the gift of Zoom.