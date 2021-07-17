Cyprus Avenue: Yet another Ballyhackamore eatery shows eastern promise  

Cyprus Avenue, 228-230, Upper Newtownards Rd, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 6755, www.cyprusavenue.co.uk

​​East Belfast has always been the straight-laced, hardworking and disciplined district. For decades, the east was home to dozens of neighbourhood industries including Harland and Wolff, Bombardier (now Spirit Aerosystems), Thales, Stormont and loads of government offices which employed thousands of people. While many of these public sector and manufacturing entities remain, a quiet and for some, disturbing, transformation has been under way. In recent years people in the east have started going to bed late and grow their hair long. The surest sign of the end of times by decadence and hedonism has been the emergence of Ballyhackamore.