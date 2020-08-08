Deanes at Queens: A delightful feast to lift the spirits after dull lockdown

Deanes at Queens, 1 College Gardens, Belfast. Tel: 028 9038 2111

Two restaurants with different approaches to customer confidence-building happen to be two of the best in the country: James Street (review next week) and Deanes at Queens. One is Belfast city centre, buzzy and more intimate, the other is in the university area and elegantly spacious with acres between tables. Visits last week to both revealed that all staff in James Street were visored or masked up while none in the more spacious Deane's wore any facial coverings.