Donal Skehan’s fuss-free family dinners

These simple recipes for flavour-filled satay noodles and finger-licking chicken are sure to leave everyone asking for seconds

This month, I’ve been on the promo trail for my new book, Everyday Cook, which has meant quite a lot of changes to my regular cooking routine — ironic really considering the book is all about sitting down to dinner with family. However, over the last few years, I’ve become more conscious to stick to routines during busy periods, and it’s those routines that keep things a little more grounded.