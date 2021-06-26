Donal Skehan’s simple summer sizzlers

Up your home-cooking game with the evocative flavours of Asia for unforgettable summertime eats

This week I’m delving into some of my favourite Asian pantry ingredients to create three simple meals that are easily made at home. On my first visit to Japan, I somehow missed karaage, the popular fast-food method of deep-frying using potato starch to give a satisfying crunch to meat, fish and chicken. My focus was instead on udon, yakitori, sushi and ramen — but I came across it while living in LA, where chef Kuniko Yagi served karaage chicken in sandwiches and rice bowls at her restaurant, Pikunico. It became a favourite eating spot with my son Noah, so I’ve been trying to recreate the ultra-crispy chicken at home, with pretty decent results. Traditionally, the chicken is served as a snack, but sandwiched between a brioche bun with shredded lettuce and a teriyaki mayo, it’s pretty addictive and my riff on the Pikunico classic.