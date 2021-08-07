Donal Skehan’s summer spreads to be proud of
Veggies are the shining stars of these simple but tasty meals
Donal Skehan
At this time of year we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the selection of home-grown produce on offer. It’s an ideal time to put vegetables at the forefront of our meals. I lean less on well-used recipes and more on inspiration from the selection of produce I can track down from local growers, herbs from the garden and a couple of pantry staples to bring them to life. Serve your bounty platter-style to the table with meat from the grill and some killer sauces and you have a summer spread to be proud of. This week, I have three vegetable dishes that go big on simplicity and strong flavour.