Double delight as traditional takeaways both hit bullseye

Archana,52 Dublin Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9032 3713Khao Asian, 569 Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9068 1212

The posh takeaway is as much a lockdown feature now as clapping for the nurses on Thursday nights. Like their originating restaurants, some of these are better than others, with occasional highlights and darker moments. I've learned for instance that restaurant (as opposed to chipper) chips are the most reluctant travellers and are likely to suffer a complete breakdown before getting to your door.