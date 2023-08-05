Drinks with a difference: Belfast bar shakes up cocktail scene

The folk at Rattlebag must have thought fate was against them. The Belfast cocktail bar had only been up and running in the Bullitt Hotel for three days before Covid struck in 2020 and the shutters came crashing down on the hospitality industry. Like bars everywhere, Rattlebag lay empty for months on end. Then, not long after the pandemic restrictions ended, a calamitous fire in the Bullitt forced another closure for nearly five months.