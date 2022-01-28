Eating well for less: How to make your money go further without compromising on delicious meals

Chef Paula McIntyre in her home town of Portstewart. Picture by Colm O'Reilly

Paula McIntyre shares tips and suggestions to make money go further without compromising on delicious meals.

Meat matters

Paula suggests option for underused or underappreciated cuts of more muscly meat that pack a flavour punch.

“The obvious one would be shin of beef, for making a soup or a casserole. If you cook it slowly with lots of vegetables, maybe a tin of tomatoes and stock, you’re left with meat that’ll fall off the bone. You can make that into soup or stew.

“I use it sometimes as a pasta sauce, flake the meat into the vegetables and toss it in pasta.

“Short ribs are also pretty cheap — really slowly braise them and they fall off the bone. The meat is really rich.

“The other one is pork griskin. Each pig would have two griskins, like two collops of meat that sit bedside the rib, and they’re really tender. They cook up quickly; you can do them in a stir-fry or do them with lots of vegetables. Sometimes I’d cook them down with cider and mustard and serve with mash. You could be talking £3 per pound.

“There’s a cut called onglet — it’s good if you like your meat rare. You flash fry it and it’s ready in a couple of minutes. It’s got loads of flavour.”

The chef also suggests reducing our meat intake and buying quality where possible.

“If you were to go to a good farm shop and get proper Aberdeen Angus steak or shorthorn or longhorn or a rare breed. You’re going to get real flavour from it, and you don’t need as much from it.

“In Northern Ireland, we tend to have three quarters of the plate as meat, or half the plate as meat, then you have spuds, and the token gesture is maybe a tablespoon full of peas.

“We need to flip that on its head; the meat needs to be a quarter of the plate; the spuds need to be a quarter and the vegetables should be half of the plate.”

Rethink potatoes

“I couldn’t extol the virtues of spuds enough,” says Paula of our humble dinner staple.

“Spuds are healthy. We eat pasta which is refined carbohydrate but if you eat a baked potato, you keep the skin on, it’s a healthy thing. You’re getting vitamin C, yes, there are carbs but there’s fibre, vitamins and it’s a lot, lot cheaper.”

Similarly, using common sense around food quality is imperative to not waste your purchases.

“A lot of our vegetables, if you buy them in the supermarket, are packaged in plastic which actually makes them deteriorate. If you buy them loose, at a farm shop or a greengrocer, you can see exactly what the quality is.

“I was looking in my own fridge and there are a few tomatoes and they’re soft, they’re not salady. But I’ll make that into a tomato sauce.”

Batch, please

Bulk up in terms of portions when cooking for freezable meals that won’t have you eating the same thing day in, day out suggests Paula.

“If you’re going to do a stew, whether you have two kilos of meat or half a kilo of meat, it’s going to cook in the same time and use the same amount of energy. You might as well make a lot of it.

“If I’m going to do a ragu with mince, I make up two kilo of it — with lots of tomatoes and vegetables in it. You can have that with pasta, make it into a cottage pie, make chilli, or with sour cream.

“The same with a stew: if you’re making a beef stew, make loads and that can be turned into a hotpot, or a beef soup. You’re freezing it so you won’t see it for another week!”

Stocking up in terms of much-used ingredients may cost an initial outlay but will save consumers money in the long run.

Paula’s tip is buying dried butterbeans from an Asian supermarket.

“They’re a great source of protein. You’ve got all your nutrients. You can eke out meat — if you’re making a casserole for example — with butterbeans or lentils and they’re so good for you.

“If you go to the Asian supermarkets or the Polish shops, they have stuff that’s a lot cheaper and it’s really good quality.”

Brand aware

Swapping to own brand or basic ingredients can produce significant savings for a regular shopper.

“It goes back to that whole thing about the meat and being snobbish,” says Paula.

“We can’t afford to be snobby. I would have no qualms about using value brands at all. Things like flour — I’ve tried the basics and there’s not really that much of a difference. It’s not going to have an impact on your cake.

“Things like breakfast cereals, you can save yourself a fortune and I dare anybody to tell the difference in a blind tasting.”

Meal planning should be front and centre for everyone, particularly those wanting to save and reduce waste.

“That’s what happened years ago,” says Paula.

“I used to know if it was Thursday, that was mince night. We maybe we need to back to that — planning meals and not going shopping and it’s all very random.

“We need to get back to a good old fashioned shopping list, because people are buying too much stuff and you’re not ever going to use it up.”

And not to shop when you’re hungry.

“You tend to buy more extravagant things when you’re hungry.”

Eat seasonally

“If you’re eating locally and seasonally, you can buy everything here and of now,” says Paula.

“It’s a nice way to cook; as the seasons change, the weather changes and what you want changes.

“You go from root vegetables to tomatoes to beans to lettuce to peppers and then you’re back to dark green leaves.”

Again, she freezes what she isn’t currently using for a later date — with blackcurrants and gooseberries to found in her freezer.

“Even in supermarkets, I wouldn’t be averse to frozen fruit. I’d rather have frozen than something that’s been flown from Peru that tastes of nothing.”

