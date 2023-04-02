Fit for a king: NI expat launches new beer Down Under to toast King Charles’ coronation

Co Down man brews a special lager to celebrate the coronation in May

Co Down expat Andrew Power has launched his third beer in Australia.

The Co Down expat behind a limited edition lager celebrating the centenary of Northern Ireland in Australia, has brewed up his latest creation to mark King Charles’ coronation.

Andrew Power (48) launched his first ale in 2021 — Six Counties Craft Beer — and it was voted in the top 50 of the Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) hottest new brews last year.

Following that success, Andrew, who moved Down Under from Bangor in 2005 and lives in Brisbane, launched another salute to home with his Sandy Row Session Ale.

The beer was a toast to his family and friends who live in south Belfast’s Sandy Row, and his late father Billy, who passed away in 2021 and was originally from the area.

Now, Andrew’s latest thirst-quenching creation, Celebration Ale, is a toast to King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6.

The 3.5% beer brewed by Sydney’s Sauce Brewing, is described as a clean, crisp and tropical hazy pale ale — perfect for the current hot weather there.

Co Down expat Andrew Power has launched his third beer in Australia.

Made with Australian hops, Celebration Ale provides a stunning tropical fruit aroma, with a slight citrus palate.

It’s been labelled as an “approachable” pale ale that’s “perfect for celebrating the crowning of our new king”.

Celebration Ale will launch Australia-wide this week and is already available on tap in two pubs Down Under in tribute to King Charles’ coronation.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Andrew said Celebration Ale is a way for both Australians and the large British ex-pat community to toast the new king.

“It’s a really exciting time,” he said. “The coronation will be celebrated here as it will be across the Commonwealth so it’s good to have a beer that everyone can enjoy.”

Celebration Ale will also be available on Australia’s largest liquor retailer, Dan Murphy’s Marketplace, meaning it will be the first of Andrew’s three beers that will be available across the country.

Andrew is also booked in for a tasting session at the Royal Hotel Bottle shop in Toowoomba, Queensland, on Thursday, May 4.

“It’s going to be released this week Australia-wide and we’ve already got a multitude of venues in Queensland that are on board with it,” explained Andrew, who owns Ulster Distributions.

“It will actually be on Dan Murphy’s Marketplace, which is fantastic, so people Australia-wide will be able to order it, which is a first for one of our beers. It’s pretty exciting.

“We’ve got some good venues on board and we’ve got an ex-services club here in Brisbane who are going to put it on tap in April and May.

“There’s a British pub on the Gold Coast. They have a London bus and a British phone box outside their pub, and they have statue of King Charles too.

“They have it on tap at the moment and when the cans are ready next week, they’re good to go with the cans as well.”

Unfortunately, Celebration Ale is not available in Northern Ireland but there is some stock of Six Counties that can be purchased from Fermanagh Beer Company.