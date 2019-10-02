Five Northern Ireland takeaways take top spots at all-Ireland awards

Five Northern Ireland food establishments have come up trumps in the 2019 Irish Takeaway Awards.

The inaugural Irish Takeaway Awards celebrate restaurants and takeaways that have provided excellent food and service across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

In the category of Food Truck of the Year, the winner was Pyke ‘N’ Pommes from Co Londonderry.

The Stranmilis Sphinx branch is officially the Kebab Takeaway of the Year meanwhile Belfast's Bia Rebel Ramen was named as the Healthy Takeaway of the Year.

Aphra Hill, Anna Lise McElduff and Joe Woods of Bia Rebel Ramen

The staff at Genoa Café in Warrenpoint were the overall winners of Takeaway Team of the Year and Italian Takeaway of the Year went to Fire & Stone Pizzeria in Limavady.

Here are all the winners:

American Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Cranky Yankee Corn Dogs, Dublin

Newcomer of the Year 2019 - Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Donegal

Italian Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Fire & Stone Pizzeria, Limavady, Londonderry

Kebab Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Sphinx Stranmillis, Belfast

Mexican Takeaway of the Yearn 2019 - Vocho, Galway

Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year 2019 -The Gourmet Offensive, Galway

Innovative Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Boxty’s, Galway

Sweet Treat of the Year 2019 - Mammy Johnston’s, Sligo

Indian Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Chandpur, Donegal

The Champion Chip Award 2019 - Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford

Asian Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Miyazaki, Cork

Takeaway Team of the Year 2019 - Genoa Café, Warrenpoint, Down

Burger of the Year 2019 - Denjoes Family Restaurant & Takeaway, Castleisland, Kerry

Café Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Café Nova, Castlebar, Mayo

Food Truck of the Year 2019 - Pyke ‘N’ Pommes, Londonderry

Healthy Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Bia Rebel Ramen, Belfast