Five Northern Ireland takeaways take top spots at all-Ireland awards
Five Northern Ireland food establishments have come up trumps in the 2019 Irish Takeaway Awards.
The inaugural Irish Takeaway Awards celebrate restaurants and takeaways that have provided excellent food and service across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
In the category of Food Truck of the Year, the winner was Pyke ‘N’ Pommes from Co Londonderry.
The Stranmilis Sphinx branch is officially the Kebab Takeaway of the Year meanwhile Belfast's Bia Rebel Ramen was named as the Healthy Takeaway of the Year.
The staff at Genoa Café in Warrenpoint were the overall winners of Takeaway Team of the Year and Italian Takeaway of the Year went to Fire & Stone Pizzeria in Limavady.
Here are all the winners:
American Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Cranky Yankee Corn Dogs, Dublin
Newcomer of the Year 2019 - Johnny’s Ranch, Ramelton, Donegal
Italian Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Fire & Stone Pizzeria, Limavady, Londonderry
Kebab Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Sphinx Stranmillis, Belfast
Mexican Takeaway of the Yearn 2019 - Vocho, Galway
Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year 2019 -The Gourmet Offensive, Galway
Innovative Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Boxty’s, Galway
Sweet Treat of the Year 2019 - Mammy Johnston’s, Sligo
Indian Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Chandpur, Donegal
The Champion Chip Award 2019 - Mangans Traditional Fish & Chips, Wexford
Asian Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Miyazaki, Cork
Takeaway Team of the Year 2019 - Genoa Café, Warrenpoint, Down
Burger of the Year 2019 - Denjoes Family Restaurant & Takeaway, Castleisland, Kerry
Café Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Café Nova, Castlebar, Mayo
Food Truck of the Year 2019 - Pyke ‘N’ Pommes, Londonderry
Healthy Takeaway of the Year 2019 - Bia Rebel Ramen, Belfast