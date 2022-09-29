Four Northern Ireland eateries nominated for Restaurant of the Year at Asian food awards

Nu Delhi restaurant on Belfast’s Great Victoria Street - one of those nominated for the awards

A number of Northern Ireland eateries are vying for success at the upcoming Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards, including two popular spots in Belfast and two in Bangor.

The winners of the local Northern Ireland regional award will be crowned, along with the National Champion of Champions, at a ceremony on Sunday evening at the InterContinental Hotel based at the O2 in London.

Last week it was announced India Gate and Nu Delhi Restaurant and Lounge in Belfast have been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year in Northern Ireland.

And in Co Down, Yaks Restaurant and Bangla – both based in Bangor – have also been nominated in this category.

At last year’s ceremony in Manchester, Yaks restaurant in Bangor won the award for ‘Best Nepalese Restaurant’, while Cinnamon in Belfast picked up a gong for ‘Best Indian Restaurant’.

The red-carpet event is hosted by Samantha Simmonds, a journalist and broadcaster with the BBC and Paul Martin, a magician and member of the famous Magic Circle.

The awards celebrate the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

The finalists for the awards were chosen based on survey data of over 700,000 customers and then a further assessment by a specialist judging panel.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2022, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.

“The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs, and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well.

"Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on October 2.”