Four pasta dishes to get you through the cold nights

This is a hearty, rich pasta dish which uses half decent supermarket pork sausages (or those from a butcher) as its protein. Take the meat from the sausages (nothing pink, mind you), break up, and fry off in a touch of olive oil until there’s some colour.

Add in sliced portobello mushrooms (half very finely chopped at this stage), shallots, a couple of finely sliced dried porcini mushrooms (after soaking in water), Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic, black pepper, stock, fresh sage, fennel seeds, caramelised onions (from a jar or cooked down to that stage) before finishing with creme fraiche. Fry the thicker sliced remaining mushrooms until just cooked and finish with lemon zest and stir in with a pasta like rigatoni, conchiglioni, or even penne.

Beef ‘bourguignon’ with gnocchi

A slow-cooked French staple such as beef bourguignon takes time, effort, and lots of wine. This dish, which includes shop bought gnocchi (technically dumplings rather than pasta) evokes some of the rich flavours. Finely slice rump steak marinated in roasted garlic and red wine.

Fry off sliced onions, with smoked bacon, until almost burnt and heavily caramelised, before adding sliced chestnut or portobello mushrooms.

Add in a heaped teaspoon of Dijon mustard, a touch of garlic, Worcestershire sauce, red wine, a beef stock pot, and a knob of butter, and black pepper. Reduce until a rich sauce (check the seasoning but the stock pot will add a hefty portion of salt), pan fry the cooked gnocchi and then combine.

Smoked salmon, black pepper and lemon

This is the simplest dish on the list, and can be thrown together with cupboard items, smoked salmon aside. Cook some linguine in salted water until al dente and drain.

Throw back into the pot and fire in lots of freshly ground black pepper (more than you’d think appropriate, normally), then season with Maldon salt, add in some small pieces of smoked salmon (the cheaper rough cuttings available in supermarkets will work fine), then some lemon juice (freshly squeezed is best but bottled does the job) and lastly, lemon zest and jarred or tinned capers.

Toss together on a low heat for 30 seconds and serve up hot.

Pasta aglio e olio (olive oil and garlic)

For those of you familiar with the heart-warming, yet refreshingly well-researched and accurate, movie Chef, this is a take on one of, if not the most memorable dishes, in the film.

It’s a cheap and punchy pasta dish, and not for those with an aversion to garlic. Use decent dried spaghetti and cook until al dente, reserving some pasta water. Gently heat a generous amount of olive oil and add in two bulbs of garlic (yes, bulbs) of garlic, finely sliced.

Cook carefully until lightly golden. Then, add a few flakes of chilli, a touch of salt and pepper, and then throw in the cooked pasta, adding some cooking water if needed. Now, add in lemon juice to finish and lots of chopped fresh parsley. You can finish with parmesan, but I find it works just as well without, and it keeps it vegan.