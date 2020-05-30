GAGA Belfast: Why you must pop out to this great pop-up takeaway

GAGA Belfast, pop-up in Panama Cafe, 3 McClintock Street, Belfast. Tel: 07813 775164

The lockdown is far from over and any relaxation of restrictions will be finely tuned to accommodate the more urgent needs of society including schools and other public services. I can't wait for the museums to reopen. I don't fully understand why if the supermarkets can operate, the museums can't. They're both as essential as the other for different reasons.