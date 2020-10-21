Great food for staying at home: Restaurants across NI offering food and drink for delivery and collection
Restaurants across Northern Ireland are once again closed to sit-in diners. But the takeaway boxes, tubs and bags which many of these restaurants invested in during the initial lockdown are being dusted down and we can now indulge once more in their fabulous dishes at home.
We want to support restaurants as much as possible so the list of restaurants offering takeaways, prepared meals and complete-at-home kits is back.
In this list, you will find everything for all budgets, tastes and needs. Italian, Chinese, Irish, European, Thai, Vietnamese, Indian and Middle Eastern dishes are all here.
Bon appetit!
Belfast city centre
Edo
3 Upper Queen Street Belfast. www.edorestaurant.co.uk
Collection from restaurant, pre-book, menu on website, Thursday – Saturday
Here are tapas for all you Hispanophiles: pimientos de padron with chilli hummus, bean and chorizo, chicharrones and many more. The patatas bravas are the best I’ve had this side of Cadiz. Go to website and click on Order Online.
Lucky Devil
St Anne’s Square, Belfast. www.luckydevil.uk
Collection and delivery (£3) Friday and Saturday BT1-BT21, BT23 and 24, BT26-BT30 and BT36-BT41
Hugely popular South East Asian banquet box by chef Tony O’Neill. The menu is a 4 course meal with sides for two people for £40. The menu (on website) changes every week. Call 07836 630097 when you get to St Anne’s Square and food will be delivered to your car.
Nu Delhi
Great Victoria Street, Belfast, www.nu-delhilounge.com
Delivery and collection Wednesday to Sunday
Award winning and recipient of two golds in the annual Irish Curry awards. Full takeaway menu is as exciting as the sit-in. Here is a range of south and north Indian and Bengali dishes: Punjabi butter chicken, lamb taka tak, chicken khurchan and even masala chilli squid.
Loaf
15 Grosvenor Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9031 3123, www.loafcatering.com/online-ordering
Deliveries and collections
Without doubt, one of the greatest sausage rolls of all time is by Loaf. But there’s much more. From 7.30am to 3pm takeaway breakfasts, coffee, scones and lunch specials. Outide catering open for delivery to businesses throughout Belfast. Home deliveries of pasta dishes, soups, foot long sausage rolls, salads and sweet treats.
John Long’s Chip Shop
Athol Street, Belfast
Collections only Thursday – Saturday from 12pm
One of Belfast’s top fish and chip shops can’t let you sit in the historic formica booths but you can get takeaways including GF fish and the best chipper chips in the city.
Home
Wellington Avenue, Belfast. Text orders to 07501 034178
Collection only (for now) on Saturday afternoon 1.30pm-4.30pm.
Top class and exciting menu including starter of Kilkeel crab mayo, asparagus and eggs with ravigote dressing and focaccia crisp and 12 hour braised lamb shank with chorizo puy lentils and red wine sauce. Lush desserts include rhubarb and custard pannacotta with ginger crumble. For £22.50 per person.
Buba
St Anne’s Square, Belfast. www.bubabelfast.com. Tel: 07836 630097
Deliveries to many parts of greater Belfast for £3. Collection Friday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm
Middle eastern flavours to spice up confinement: three courses including mezzes, choice of main course and dessert (vegan and veggie options) for £25. Check the website for menus and use phone to let them now you’re outside for collection.
Coppi
St Anne’s Square, Belfast. www.coppi.co.uk. Tel 07836 630097
Same collection and delivery systems as Buba.
Fabulous Italian selections including the famous venetian cicchetti, main and dessert for £25. Full menu on website. These dishes will also last three days in your fridge.
Fratelli
60 Great Victoria Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9544 2255
Collections from Friday to Sunday 4 – 9pm
Cocktail kits and pizzas, super salads, stir fries, curries and pasta dishes. Declare your home Italian for a night.
Mann Food
4B Cromac Quay, Belfast. tel: 07889 145540 www.homemadebymanns.com
Deliveries throughout Belfast but will go further for small fee.
Heat and service at home: lasagne, chicken and broccoli bake, creamy fish pie and vegetarian dishes too. Mann’s scones are legend as are the fifteens and brownies. Phone to order or email homemadebymanns@gmail.com
44 Hill Street
Belfast. Tel: 028 9590 8444
Deliveries across Belfast (£3) and collection Thursday to Saturday 10am - 6pm
As French as a black beret and as good as any Parisian neighbourhood bistro, seriously: Special weekend menu for 2 for £40. Antipasti, boeuf bourguignon or half chicken cacciatone or duck leg confit and fresh strawberry tart.
Chubby Cherub
11 Chichester Street, Belfast. www.chubbycherubbelfast.com
Click and collect and home delivery
Italian dishes including vegetarian and vegan from one of the most romantic restaurants in Belfast.
Zen
55-59 Adelaide Street, Belfast. Tel: 028 9023 2244 www.zenbelfast.co.uk
Collections and delivers to BT1-6, BT7, BT9, BT11, BT13 and BT15
A time-proven restaurant whose popularity never fades. Great noodles, maki roll and fried Japanese dumplings.
Bangkok Thai
51 Adelaide Street, Belfast. bangkokbelfast@gmail.com, tel: 028 9099 1814
Delivery and collection
Award winning, authentic and always impressive. Posh Thai cooking. Green curry is so last year. Try tamarind duck or the crispy chilli chicken. If there’s fish on the menu, this is a must.
Margot
Donegall Square South, Belfast. www.margottogo.com
Deliveries Friday and Saturday BT1 to BT17
Just cocktails! Go through the online list, order as many zombies, blue lagoons, mezcal mules (and more) as you want, starting at four for £20. I’ve had a few in there and remember them very fondly. (recommendation: when they open again ask for sidecar. You’re welcome).
Marcus Ward
1 Bankmore Square, Belfast. Tel: 028 9032 8001, www.marcus-ward.com
Deliveries under £50 will include £5 delivery charge
Make your own pizza and pasta kits from £10 for two people. Also brunch boxes for healthy people and for hallions. Craft beers, wines, prosecco, spirits. It’s the complete care package and not the tax adviser of the same name.
City Picnic
Castle Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9031 4499
Collection and delivery 3-mile range 7 days a week
Smokey BBQ half chickens, burgers, chicken wings, pizzas, vegan burgers and every kind of flavoured fries you can think of.
Yugo
3 Wellington Street, Belfast. Tel: 028 9031 9715
Thursday to Sunday Collection and delivery 5-mile range
One of the best modern Asian fusion restaurants in the north will now make everything ready for you. All you have to do is add water or use a little oil.
Archana
53 Dublin Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9032 3713
Collection and delivery
One of the mightiest and most authentic of Belfast’s great Indian restaurants. Fantastic vegetarian menu.
Turkey Street Food
2 Ventry Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9031 5978
Collection
This tiny, four table restaurant does for Turkish cooking what Pizzaexpress did for Italian. Freshly made lamb stews, chicken sheesh, kebabs, bulgur wheat and rice dishes. Wholesome, super tasty and low-cost.
Cafe Cuan
161-165 Cromac Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9099 3235
Text to collect on 07926 191244 10-4pm Tuesday to Saturday
Great coffee, huge sandwiches and a very nice turkey club. Will survive the journey unblemished.
Hadskis
Commercial Court, Belfast. www.cookinbelfast.co.uk
Collection starting Thursday 30 April; available Thursday to Sunday
Three courses for £25pp. Changing menu every day and sample meals include spiced meatballs with pasta (refreshed at home in hot water and heated up in a pan), chicken provencal with rosemary, garlic potatoes, and lemon posset. Look out for the tomahawk steak for two with rosemary/garlic and thyme potatoes and bearnaise and peppercorn sauces. £45.
Mumbai 27
27 Talbot Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9023 3926
Collection and deliveries
Posh Belfast curry house: great on lamb and fish curries.
Stock Kitchen
St George’s Market, Belfast. Tel: 028 9024 0014 and info@stockbelfast.com
Collection starting 1st May
Menu includes Ballyhornan crab starter with apple and radish and Stock wheaten, grilled Strangford half lobster with wild garlic butter, roast bay potatoes and local greens and an Armagh rhubarb and apple tart. £24 pp. Will take paypal payments. www.stockbelfast.com
Fish City
33 Ann Street, Belfast. www.fishcity.iwantfed.com
Click and collect (you can drive to the door now)
Award winning chippy with a great selection of seafood and fries. One of Belfast’s best.
Madame Pho
Botanic Ave, Belfast. tel: 028 9023 2823
Deliveries and collection www.madamephobelfast.com
Authentic, fresh, delicious and exciting, nothing puts the lead back in your pencil like a large bowl of noodle soup (pho) with added medium rare sliced ribeye. There’s lots more on the Pho2Go menu.
Oui Poutine
Mobile truck. 07842775137, www.ouipoutine.com
Delivery to Belfast and surrounding areas Thursday and Friday
The real Quebecois taste of poutine, the turbo-charged, high-octane and vastly superior Canadian version of our gravy chip is now available in kits from Oui Poutine for only £15: includes poutine sauce, cheese curds, Montreal steak spice and Nanaimo bars for dessert. All local produce.
East Belfast
The East Bengal
334 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 4280
Delivery and collection. Order online www.theeastbengal.com
Modern Indian restaurant now doing takeaway tapas, fusion, grills and, naturally, curries! Unusual features include Nawabu shish (ground beef skewer), Mas bangla roshoi (salmon steak and potatoes with garlic, ginger and East Bengal’s own blend of spices and jasmine special biryani.
Truffles Coffee Shop
63 Belmont Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9047 1405
Collection 7 days a week
Known for the no-grease fry, the famous Belmont Belly Buster fry and the club sandwich. Also homemade lasagne plus lots more. Take it home and heat it up.
Treat Street
402 Upper Newtownards Rad, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 8369
Deliveries and collections Friday to Sunday from 8am till 2pm
Lush burgers, sandwiches, pancakes and the wonders of the potato bar: baked spuds with a variety of fillings served with salad and coleslaw.
Freight
The Containers, 402 Newtownards Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9046 3828
Collection
Christy and Gerard McQuillan are the Liam and Noel Gallagher of the restaurant business. Their dirty food tops all contenders: lobster burger, crab cheese ‘n’mac, bao buns, Korean chrispy chicken. Pure filth. In a very good way.
The Hoose
52 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 8216
3-mile delivery range
Traditional, reliable, very tasty and the kind of comfort food to keep everybody in the family happy. Roast Sunday dinners, lamb shanks, roast duck and all the bits to go with them.
Smokey Deli
3 Grand Parade, Belfast. tel: 07808 058575
Prebook 24 hours ahead. Delivering brunch and dinner across East Belfast Saturday and Sunday.
Beautiful soups, filled baguettes, stews, chilli con carne, pulled pork pancakes, falafel wraps. Small delivery charge.
Taste & Tour
310 Newtownards Road, Belfast. hello@tasteandtour.co.uk
Deliveries Friday to BT1, BT9 and BT18
Friday evening dinner kit includes food for supper for two and a cocktail each.
Wolf and Devour
246 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. info@wolfanddevour.com
Collect Friday and Saturday
One of Belfast’s favourite burger joints now preps the burgers for you to finish at home.
It’s a minimum order of 2 people and prices are: Reg Kit @ £16pp, Vegetarian @ £17pp Vegan @ £18pp.
The contents of box, include everything on menu including lettuce, onion etc.
Hannan’s Meats, Mikes Fancy Cheese, Corries Butchers, Flavour First & other local farm fruit & veg suppliers.
Cyprus Avenue
228 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. www.cyprusavenue.co.uk, tel: 028 9065 6755
Click and Collect available Thursday and Friday 12-5pm
Update: Cyprus Avenue Corner Shop now open! Amazing black pudding sausage rolls, Young Buck and Corndale ham jambons, local produce including Broighter Gold rapeseed oil, Abernethy butter, Corndale charcuterie, Refuge Hot Chocolate and much more.
Meals include BBQ braised beef with buckwheat and charred cabbage, smoked haddock with prawn and corn chowder, nut roast with miso gravy and crispy potatoes: keeping that Ballyhackamore foodie flag flying!
Bites of India
97 Ravenhill Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9045 3456
Collection and delivery 3-mile range
Winner of the Irish Curry Awards Best Street Food Award 2019. And for good reason. Chef patron Salim Pathan is as passionate as he is talented. Possibly the best biryani in Belfast.
West Belfast
Becketts Bar and Restaurant
241 Stewartstown Road, Belfast. Tel: 07709 577245
Delivery and collection
Lovely neighbourhood pizzeria, bar and restaurant. Pizza menu Monday to Sunday 5 – 10pm. Sunday lunch from 1-7pm. For full menu go to Becketts Belfast facebook page.
Hatch
127 Falls Road, Belfast. Deliveroo.co.uk
Deliveries by Deliveroo and collections. Monday to Sunday
Breakfasts to make confinement shine!
Chilli Chilli
Falls Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9023 9000
Collection and delivery 3-mile range
A west Belfast institution, Chilli Chilli is a classic kebab, wrap and burger joint. Reliable and always fresh.
DirtBird
Andersonstown, Belfast. Tel:028 96931166
Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm
Order online: www.dirtbirdbelfast.com or download app: dirtbirdbelfast
Who can resist fried chicken when it’s done the Dirtbird way? Believe me, I’ve tried them and that crispy casing is to die for. Also, Andersonstown branch delivering cocktails, beers, alcopops with food.
South Belfast
Deanes at Queens
College Gardens, Belfast. www.deanestakeaway.co.uk
Collection only Saturday
Amazing three courses and bottle of wine for two people. Recently it was crab with gazpacho followed by chateaubriand filet and chocolate truffle raspberry ruffle. All for £60.
SHU Restaurant
253 Lisburn Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9038 1655
Delivery within 5 miles or collection Friday and Saturday. Orders taken during the week.
Ready for the oven dinners based on SHU’s famous menus for the last 20 years. Sample menu at £50 for two or £85 for four, includes sourdough with basil pesto, new season English asparagus with rosemary and anchovy dressing with parmesan and rocket, caramelised pork belly with potato gratin, cauliflower puree and cider soaked raisins, chocolate and hazelnut brownie, Cooldaniel blue cheese with fig chutney and a bottle of Merlot!
Deanes at Queen’s
College Gardens, Belfast. www.deanestakeaway.co.uk
Collection only Friday – Sundayi
Sample £30pp menu: white crab. Citrus salad, avocado, watermelon and gazpacho, chateaubriand cooked over charcoal and served with garlic and tarragon butter, potato terrine and maple roast vegetables, chocolate truffle raspberry ruffle, honeycomb and candied hazelnut and a bottle of Chez Deano red or white!
The Barking Dog
33 Malone Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9066 1885
Deliveries and collection Friday and Saturday 1-5pm
Cook at home kits which will reveal some of chef patron Michael O’Connor’s recipes. The shin burger is more than a signature dish, it’s a Belfast institution. Choose three courses from a great menu and order online www.barkingdogbelfast.com.
La Taqueria
274 Ormeau Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9064 4477
Collection only Tuesday, Friday and Saturday
Tacos, tostados, totopos and a lexicon of genuine, beware of imitations, Mexican dishes. £20 per person includes starters, two taco boards one of which is always veggie and two sides. Taco Tuesday is £15. All details are on website lataqueriabelfast.co.uk.
Shed Bistro
Ormeau Road, Belfast. www.shedbelfast.com
Delivery within 5 miles and collection. Pre order on website Monday to Thursday for weekend service.
Hugely popular with the Rosetta crowd, Shed is doing big steak nights in on Saturdays for £23 for two courses and Sunday roast at £20 per adult £10 per child for two courses.
Khao Asian
569 Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 90681212
Delivery range 3 miles and collection. Menu on Facebook (KHAO Belfast)
Absolute little belter of a restaurant run by Kate Allen. Gyoza, dynamite prawns, padthai, red curries and vegan and veggie, gluten free friendly.
Kaffe O
411 Ormeau Road, Belfast. www.kaffeo.coffee
Deliveries Tuesday and Friday; order online
Not just fabulously rich coffees, but the menu of stews, super salads and the signature chocolate mocha balls all make an appearance now. Follow them on twitter for lively video clips. @kaffeobelfast
The Jharna
133 Lisburn Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9038 1299. Menu www.jharnabelfast.com
Deliveries across south Belfast and open for collections.
Serving one of the best madras curries in the city since 1992. Extensive menu.
Belfast Woodfired Pizza
Lisburn Road, Belfast. www.Belfastwoodfiredpizzaco.com
Collection and deliveries
Full menu of pizzas and starters including Hot Dog, NI ham and mushroom and Portavogie prawn, available Thursday to Sunday.
Deane & Decano
537 Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9066 3108
Collections from Thursday to Sunday. Phone to order. Starts April 30.
All that Deane magic in your own home: ground beef lasagne, peppered beef, Malaysian chicken curry, roast vegetable and basil pesto pasta, as well as special Sunday menus.
Pizza Vantastica
Forestside car park and other locations. Tel: 07976 008078 www.pizzavantastica.co.uk
Collection
Much loved for his authentic Neapolitan pizzas, Alessandro uses his handmade wood fired oven to achieve the best
Doorsteps
455 Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9068 1645
Delivery and collection
Gourmet sandwiches, toasties, fries, paninis since 1992.
Freight
423 Lisburn Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9508 1587
Collection
Christy and Gerard McQuillan are the Liam and Noel Gallagher of the restaurant business. Their dirty food tops all contenders: lobster burger, crab cheese ‘n’mac, bao buns, Korean chrispy chicken. Pure filth. In a very good way.
DirtBird
Ormeau Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 95215144
Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm
Order online: www.dirtbirdbelfast.com or download app: dirtbirdbelfast
Who can resist fried chicken when it’s done the Dirtbird way? Believe me, I’ve tried them and that crispy casing is to die for.
The Green Deli inside Spar Cadogan
Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9066 6164
Deliveries across Belfast
Hot chilli beef, burgers, chicken goujons children's meals. This is gonna be easy for a fussy family!
The Hatfield House
Ormeau Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9043 8764
Deliveries
Delivering pub grub including roast dinners, drinks and cocktails.
Co Londonderry
Meatbox
Castlerock, Co Londonderry. Tel: 07983 649561
Collections on Sundays
Award-winning gourmet burger trailer with a special lockdown menu of locally sourced hotdogs, burgers, breakfast baps and sodas and chilli. The chilli is a constant sell out so get in early. Menus available on facebook, Instagram and www.themeatbox.co.uk
Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizzas
Spencer Road, Londonderry. www.nonnas.iwantfed.com
Deliveries Wednesday to Saturday. Pre-order online
Probably the best sourdough pizzas in the north west. Look out for the uniquely smokey Lo & Slo BBQ Pork with mozzarella made with Lo & Slo sauce the likes of which are unparalleled.
Connolly’s
4 Main Street, Eglinton, Co Londonderry. Tel: 028 7181 1523
Collection Friday to Sunday. Just phone to order.
Family meals including breaded chicken goujons, roast stuffed chicken, beef burgers and pizzas.
Spaghetti Junction
46 William Street, Londonderry.
Deliveries range 3 miles.
Great menu ranging from fresh penne arrabiata to a full five-course date night dinner for two people!
El Tapas Gra
7 Waterloo Place, Londonderry. Tel: 028 7127 1801 www.willynillys.co.uk
Deliveries and collection Friday to Sunday
Willy Nilly’s sister operation goes beyond the Cowboy Supper and enters the world of Catalan tapas.
Hidden City Café
1 London Street, Londonderry. Tel: 07873 214094
Collections Thursday to Saturday
Extraordinary salads, vegan dishes, curries, sandwiches, soups.
Co Antrim
Trinity Restaurant
6 Farrier Court, Antrim Road, Glengormley. Tel: 028 9034 2266/88, www.trinity-glengormley.com
Collection and delivery. Orders taken all week.
Steak dinner and a bottle of wine for only £36 includes sautéed onions and mushrooms, steak sauce with choice of side. And that’s not all: quarantine cocktails and there’s much more on the dinner menu.
Ballymac Hotel
7A Rock Road, Stoneyford, Lisburn. Tel: 028 9264 8313, www.ballymachotel.co.uk/latest-news
Collection only
If you haven’t been to the Ballymac, you’re missing a crucial experience in Ulster hospitality. While we wait for the restrictions to be lifted, the hotel is now offering a take home menu which includes belting great classics such as chicken Maryland, battered scampi, roast stuffed turkey dinner, gammon and pineapple and all the family favourites.
Ownies Bar
16 Joymount, Carrickfergus. Tel: 028 9335 1850, www.owniesbarbistro.com
Delivery and collection Friday- Sunday
Takeaway food menu is online and includes baby back ribs with homemade BBQ and honey glaze, coleslaw and hand cut chips, southern fried chicken goujons (GF/DF) chips and sweet chilli sauce, lasagne, beef strip, chowder, burgers, vegan and veggie dishes and much more. One of the best in Carrickfergus.
The Square Pops Up
Christ Church Car Park, Church lane, Lisburn. Tel: 07391 676467
Collection only and text order early to avoid disappointment. Check Instagram for available days: @thesquarepopsup
Range of dishes available on certain dishes by best chef husband and wife team in entire Lisburn area. Sample menu: chicken satay and rice, scampi, mushy peas and chips (children’s versions too), Thai red chicken curry and rice, chicken Jalfrezi and rice, Bombay chips…
Bernie’s Burgers
Glengormley. www.berniesburgers.co.uk
Delivery
Locally sourced, hand made and available for delivery in Glengormley/Newtownabbey. Order online. Proper DIY composition: pick your salad and sauce, choose from nine cheeses and add any additional toppings. No complicated combos!
The Lighthouse Bistro
Whitehead, Co Antrim. Tel: 028 9337 2447
Collection only. Pre-orders from 12pm Friday and from 2pm Saturday.
Seafood chowder, goats cheese salad, loads of lovely pastas including veggie from this charming seaside bistro.
The Khayber
373-375 Antrim Road, Glengormley. Tel: 028 9084 9414
Collections only. Seven days a week 4-9pm
A north Belfast institution, the Khayber is a second generation family business producing fabulous north Indian dishes.
Grey’s
Ballyclare, 56 Main Street, Ballyclare. Tel: 028 9303 8112. See menu on Facebook
Deliveries and collections in the Ballyclare area
Family meals made from local produce. Dietary and allergy requirements handled.
The Holestone
Parkgate, Co Antrim. Tel: 028 9443 9775
Collection only Wednesday to Saturday 4 -9pm
Lovely little country restaurant: braised boneless ribs, tacos, southern fried chicken, wild mushroom and spinach tagliatelle, burgers and much more.
The Butterfly and The Bear
Bushmills. www.butterflybear.co.uk, thebutterflyandthebearclub@gmail.com
Delivery on Fridays book by Tuesday. Order via website
Friday night feasts themed from regional cuisines as far apart as Georgia and the US.
Born and Raised Waffles
Mobile 07821041086 and info@bornandraisedwaffles.com
Deliveries to Ballymena and surrounding areas.
From the streets of Liege in Belgium, proper, high-octane waffles made from brioche-like dough. You haven’t had waffles so good. In fact so good, Liam Neeson gets the van round to his when he’s home.
Galgorm Resort and Spa
Galgorm, Co Antrim. Tel: 028 2588 2555
Deliveries Friday to Sunday 8-mile range
Meals, wines and cocktails from the gorgeous and award winning resort and spa. Go to www.galgorm.com for full details of service.
Stacks Restaurant
28-36a Mallusk Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9083 3932
Weekly isolation meals for those in BT14 and BT15 who cannot leave the house. Order by Thursday for delivery Monday or Tuesday. Menu change weekly. Last week: Honey chilli chcken with rice, roast chcken with mash, greens and gravy, lasagne and coleslaw. Five meals for only £20.
Mama Masala
377 Antrim Road, Glengormley. Tel: 028 9083 7777
Collection and deliveries 3-mile range
Quality Indian tandoori with added Italian pizza and pasta pleasures!
Hilden Brewery Tap Room
Grand Street, Lisburn. www.taproomhilden.com Tel 028 9266 3863
Delivery and collection: book a slot on the website
High quality soups, pies, pasta dishes, risotto, curries and all manner of great dishes. Beautifully prepared.
Co Down
Brunel’s Eats At Home
Downs Road, Newcastle, Co Down. Tel: 07733 711854
Delivery (limited) and collection.
Starters, mains and desserts including salt and chill squid with alexander and dulse kimchi (yum), beef and bone marrow byrger with bacon jam and ale mustard (yum yum) and Woodruff panna cotta with rhubarb compote and shortbread (drooling now). Vegan and veggie options too as well as Sunday lunch.
Jamaica Inn
188 Seacliff Road, Bangor. Tel: 028 9147 1610
Collection only Thursday to Sunday. Menu on www.thejamaicainn.com
“Jamaic-aways” food to go from one of the most atmospheric restaurants in Bangor. Sharing platters, nachos, chilli chicken goujons, creamy chowder, fish pie, Jamaica Inn burger and much besides including vegetarian options.
No. 14 At the Georgian House
The Square, Comber. Tel: 028 91311106
Delivery and collection Friday and Saturday
Full meal kits to complete a three-course meal at home. Three menus uploaded on www.no14georgianhouse.com every Monday and change weekly (meat, fish and vegan or vegetarian). Sample dishes include grilled aubergine with organic local radish tabbouleh salad, cured pork collar with duck egg and grilled asparagus, cais na tire cheese and romesco sauce and roast monkfish with crushed violetta potatoes, spinach, and sauce remoulade. And who wouldn’t want almond tart with clotted cream and poached apricot?
The Esplanade Bar and Restaurant
Ballyholme, Co Down. Tel: 028 9127 0954 info@esplanadebangor.com
Delivery and collection, Tuesday - Sunday. Phone pre-orders between 12 and 8pm
A Ballyholme favourite, their classics include crab linguine, chilli chicken and battered cod.
Lecale Harvest
The Boat House, Killough, Co Down. Info@lecaleharvest.co.uk
Delivery to Belfast, Lisburn, Hillsborough, Moira, and east Co Down
French style dishes heated up at home. Loads of prestarters like crab, pork rillettes, mackerel and smoked salmon; starters including oysters, crab claws and duck confit; mains like duck cassoulet, and fillet of seabass and others… Honestly, you’d think you were in La Rochelle. Just email the order in before 3pm on Friday and Saturday for that day delivery.
Balloo
1 Comber Road, Balloo. Tel: 028 9754 1210 www.ballooinns.com
Click and collect using the website for orders and payment
Chowder, Glenarm roast salmon, slow cooked sticky beef cheeks and more from the excellent a la carte menu. Proper high-end Ulster scran.
Poacher’s Pocket
181 Killinchy Road, Lisbane BT23 5NE tel: 028 9754 1589 www.ballooinns.com
Click and collect using website for orders and payment. Friday and Saturday 5pm to 8pm
Sour dough woodfired pizzas. These are so popular owner Ronan had to get a bigger oven fitted.
The Salt House
Gransha Filling Station, Bangor: Delivery hotline: 028 9162 7627
Rathmore Road, Bangor: Delivery hotline: 028 9162 7627
Delivers in Bangor area Monday to Sunday
Gourmet fish and chips from the award-winning Frying Squad group
The Bay Tree
118 High Street Holywood. Tel: 028 9042 1419, info@baytreeholywood.co.uk
Deliveries locally and collections. Phone for details
The classic little café restaurant famous for its cinnamon scones, now doing takeaways.
The Frying Squad
Balloo Road, Bangor. Delivery hotline: 028 9162 7627
Delivers in the Bangor area Monday to Sunday
Award winning fish and chip shop. Everyone needs a chip in their lives.
Noble
27 Church Road, Holywood. Tel: 028 9042 5655
Collection. Orders taken from 12 noon Wednesdays.
Overcoming the transit damage issue, Noble cleverly creates kits which you complete at home. Noble Home Packs are amazing. Bib Gourmand quality in your own kitchen!
Little Thai Cafe
37a Comber Road, Dundonald Belfast. tel: 028 9048 6809
Deliveries and collection
Much loved neighbourhood Thai. Does deliveries of frozen meals, £22 for four main courses.
Alexander’s
57 High St, Holywood. www.alexandersholywood.com, tel: 028 90424891
Deliveries in Holywood area or collection
Chicken shawarma burgers, cauliflower salads, seafood frito, falafel bites and crispy kimchi dumplings.
The Harbour Inn
Harbour Drive, Annalong, Co Down. Tel: 028 4376 8678 info@harbourinnannalong.co.uk
Collection only 12-30 – 5.30pm
Deli and off sales: wheaten bread, sausage rolls, scotch eggs, scones, lasagne, chicken curry and more by excellent chef Trevor Orr.
Co Armagh
AIR (Artisan Italian Restaurant)
Portadown, Co Armagh. Tel: 028 3833 7602 www.airrestaurant.co.uk/orderonline/
Collection only for now. Order by phone Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm
Calamari fritti with tartar, hot and spicy chicken wings, gorgeous pizzas and “dough” it at home kits for 2 people.
Co Fermanagh
28 Darling Street
Enniskillen. Tel: 028 66328224
Sunday lunch collection only. Call Thursday between 2 and 6pm
Three-course menu form this fabulous town centre restaurant includes, among others, the signature duck pithivier, pan fried hake, slow cooked pork belly and rhubarb and strawberry crumble.
Co Tyrone
Villa Vinci
44 Loy Street, Cookstown, www.villavincicookstown.com. Tel: 028 86765 7070
Delivery and collection Tuesday to Sunday
Cookstown’s taste of the Med: pasta, pizza, grills, children’s menus. Takeaway menu online. Reopening as a sit-in restaurant later this week.