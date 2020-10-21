Great food for staying at home: Restaurants across NI offering food and drink for delivery and collection

The Deanes at Queens boxed dinner for two

Restaurants across Northern Ireland are once again closed to sit-in diners. But the takeaway boxes, tubs and bags which many of these restaurants invested in during the initial lockdown are being dusted down and we can now indulge once more in their fabulous dishes at home.

We want to support restaurants as much as possible so the list of restaurants offering takeaways, prepared meals and complete-at-home kits is back.

In this list, you will find everything for all budgets, tastes and needs. Italian, Chinese, Irish, European, Thai, Vietnamese, Indian and Middle Eastern dishes are all here.

If you would like to see your favourite restaurant among the ranks of takeaway providers, be sure to send details to Belfast Telegraph restaurant critic Joris Minne at joris.minne@jcomms.co.uk.

Bon appetit!

Belfast city centre

Edo

3 Upper Queen Street Belfast. www.edorestaurant.co.uk

Collection from restaurant, pre-book, menu on website, Thursday – Saturday

Here are tapas for all you Hispanophiles: pimientos de padron with chilli hummus, bean and chorizo, chicharrones and many more. The patatas bravas are the best I’ve had this side of Cadiz. Go to website and click on Order Online.

Lucky Devil

St Anne’s Square, Belfast. www.luckydevil.uk

Collection and delivery (£3) Friday and Saturday BT1-BT21, BT23 and 24, BT26-BT30 and BT36-BT41

Hugely popular South East Asian banquet box by chef Tony O’Neill. The menu is a 4 course meal with sides for two people for £40. The menu (on website) changes every week. Call 07836 630097 when you get to St Anne’s Square and food will be delivered to your car.

Nu Delhi

Great Victoria Street, Belfast, www.nu-delhilounge.com

Delivery and collection Wednesday to Sunday

Award winning and recipient of two golds in the annual Irish Curry awards. Full takeaway menu is as exciting as the sit-in. Here is a range of south and north Indian and Bengali dishes: Punjabi butter chicken, lamb taka tak, chicken khurchan and even masala chilli squid.

Loaf

15 Grosvenor Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9031 3123, www.loafcatering.com/online-ordering

Deliveries and collections

Without doubt, one of the greatest sausage rolls of all time is by Loaf. But there’s much more. From 7.30am to 3pm takeaway breakfasts, coffee, scones and lunch specials. Outide catering open for delivery to businesses throughout Belfast. Home deliveries of pasta dishes, soups, foot long sausage rolls, salads and sweet treats.

John Long’s Chip Shop

Athol Street, Belfast

Collections only Thursday – Saturday from 12pm

One of Belfast’s top fish and chip shops can’t let you sit in the historic formica booths but you can get takeaways including GF fish and the best chipper chips in the city.

Home

Wellington Avenue, Belfast. Text orders to 07501 034178

Collection only (for now) on Saturday afternoon 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Top class and exciting menu including starter of Kilkeel crab mayo, asparagus and eggs with ravigote dressing and focaccia crisp and 12 hour braised lamb shank with chorizo puy lentils and red wine sauce. Lush desserts include rhubarb and custard pannacotta with ginger crumble. For £22.50 per person.

Buba

St Anne’s Square, Belfast. www.bubabelfast.com. Tel: 07836 630097

Deliveries to many parts of greater Belfast for £3. Collection Friday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm

Middle eastern flavours to spice up confinement: three courses including mezzes, choice of main course and dessert (vegan and veggie options) for £25. Check the website for menus and use phone to let them now you’re outside for collection.

Coppi

St Anne’s Square, Belfast. www.coppi.co.uk. Tel 07836 630097

Same collection and delivery systems as Buba.

Fabulous Italian selections including the famous venetian cicchetti, main and dessert for £25. Full menu on website. These dishes will also last three days in your fridge.

Fratelli

60 Great Victoria Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9544 2255

Collections from Friday to Sunday 4 – 9pm

Cocktail kits and pizzas, super salads, stir fries, curries and pasta dishes. Declare your home Italian for a night.

Mann Food

4B Cromac Quay, Belfast. tel: 07889 145540 www.homemadebymanns.com

Deliveries throughout Belfast but will go further for small fee.

Heat and service at home: lasagne, chicken and broccoli bake, creamy fish pie and vegetarian dishes too. Mann’s scones are legend as are the fifteens and brownies. Phone to order or email homemadebymanns@gmail.com

44 Hill Street

Belfast. Tel: 028 9590 8444

Deliveries across Belfast (£3) and collection Thursday to Saturday 10am - 6pm

As French as a black beret and as good as any Parisian neighbourhood bistro, seriously: Special weekend menu for 2 for £40. Antipasti, boeuf bourguignon or half chicken cacciatone or duck leg confit and fresh strawberry tart.

Chubby Cherub

11 Chichester Street, Belfast. www.chubbycherubbelfast.com

Click and collect and home delivery

Italian dishes including vegetarian and vegan from one of the most romantic restaurants in Belfast.

Zen

55-59 Adelaide Street, Belfast. Tel: 028 9023 2244 www.zenbelfast.co.uk

Collections and delivers to BT1-6, BT7, BT9, BT11, BT13 and BT15

A time-proven restaurant whose popularity never fades. Great noodles, maki roll and fried Japanese dumplings.

Bangkok Thai

51 Adelaide Street, Belfast. bangkokbelfast@gmail.com, tel: 028 9099 1814

Delivery and collection

Award winning, authentic and always impressive. Posh Thai cooking. Green curry is so last year. Try tamarind duck or the crispy chilli chicken. If there’s fish on the menu, this is a must.

Margot

Donegall Square South, Belfast. www.margottogo.com

Deliveries Friday and Saturday BT1 to BT17

Just cocktails! Go through the online list, order as many zombies, blue lagoons, mezcal mules (and more) as you want, starting at four for £20. I’ve had a few in there and remember them very fondly. (recommendation: when they open again ask for sidecar. You’re welcome).

Marcus Ward

1 Bankmore Square, Belfast. Tel: 028 9032 8001, www.marcus-ward.com

Deliveries under £50 will include £5 delivery charge

Make your own pizza and pasta kits from £10 for two people. Also brunch boxes for healthy people and for hallions. Craft beers, wines, prosecco, spirits. It’s the complete care package and not the tax adviser of the same name.

City Picnic

Castle Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9031 4499

Collection and delivery 3-mile range 7 days a week

Smokey BBQ half chickens, burgers, chicken wings, pizzas, vegan burgers and every kind of flavoured fries you can think of.

Yugo

3 Wellington Street, Belfast. Tel: 028 9031 9715

Thursday to Sunday Collection and delivery 5-mile range

One of the best modern Asian fusion restaurants in the north will now make everything ready for you. All you have to do is add water or use a little oil.

Archana

53 Dublin Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9032 3713

Collection and delivery

One of the mightiest and most authentic of Belfast’s great Indian restaurants. Fantastic vegetarian menu.

Turkey Street Food

2 Ventry Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9031 5978

Collection

This tiny, four table restaurant does for Turkish cooking what Pizzaexpress did for Italian. Freshly made lamb stews, chicken sheesh, kebabs, bulgur wheat and rice dishes. Wholesome, super tasty and low-cost.

Cafe Cuan

161-165 Cromac Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9099 3235

Text to collect on 07926 191244 10-4pm Tuesday to Saturday

Great coffee, huge sandwiches and a very nice turkey club. Will survive the journey unblemished.

Hadskis

Commercial Court, Belfast. www.cookinbelfast.co.uk

Collection starting Thursday 30 April; available Thursday to Sunday

Three courses for £25pp. Changing menu every day and sample meals include spiced meatballs with pasta (refreshed at home in hot water and heated up in a pan), chicken provencal with rosemary, garlic potatoes, and lemon posset. Look out for the tomahawk steak for two with rosemary/garlic and thyme potatoes and bearnaise and peppercorn sauces. £45.

Mumbai 27

27 Talbot Street, Belfast. tel: 028 9023 3926

Collection and deliveries

Posh Belfast curry house: great on lamb and fish curries.

Stock Kitchen

St George’s Market, Belfast. Tel: 028 9024 0014 and info@stockbelfast.com

Collection starting 1st May

Menu includes Ballyhornan crab starter with apple and radish and Stock wheaten, grilled Strangford half lobster with wild garlic butter, roast bay potatoes and local greens and an Armagh rhubarb and apple tart. £24 pp. Will take paypal payments. www.stockbelfast.com

Fish City

33 Ann Street, Belfast. www.fishcity.iwantfed.com

Click and collect (you can drive to the door now)

Award winning chippy with a great selection of seafood and fries. One of Belfast’s best.

Madame Pho

Botanic Ave, Belfast. tel: 028 9023 2823

Deliveries and collection www.madamephobelfast.com

Authentic, fresh, delicious and exciting, nothing puts the lead back in your pencil like a large bowl of noodle soup (pho) with added medium rare sliced ribeye. There’s lots more on the Pho2Go menu.

Oui Poutine

Mobile truck. 07842775137, www.ouipoutine.com

Delivery to Belfast and surrounding areas Thursday and Friday

The real Quebecois taste of poutine, the turbo-charged, high-octane and vastly superior Canadian version of our gravy chip is now available in kits from Oui Poutine for only £15: includes poutine sauce, cheese curds, Montreal steak spice and Nanaimo bars for dessert. All local produce.

East Belfast

The East Bengal

334 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 4280

Delivery and collection. Order online www.theeastbengal.com

Modern Indian restaurant now doing takeaway tapas, fusion, grills and, naturally, curries! Unusual features include Nawabu shish (ground beef skewer), Mas bangla roshoi (salmon steak and potatoes with garlic, ginger and East Bengal’s own blend of spices and jasmine special biryani.

Truffles Coffee Shop

63 Belmont Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9047 1405

Collection 7 days a week

Known for the no-grease fry, the famous Belmont Belly Buster fry and the club sandwich. Also homemade lasagne plus lots more. Take it home and heat it up.

Treat Street

402 Upper Newtownards Rad, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 8369

Deliveries and collections Friday to Sunday from 8am till 2pm

Lush burgers, sandwiches, pancakes and the wonders of the potato bar: baked spuds with a variety of fillings served with salad and coleslaw.

Freight

The Containers, 402 Newtownards Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9046 3828

Collection

Christy and Gerard McQuillan are the Liam and Noel Gallagher of the restaurant business. Their dirty food tops all contenders: lobster burger, crab cheese ‘n’mac, bao buns, Korean chrispy chicken. Pure filth. In a very good way.

The Hoose

52 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 8216

3-mile delivery range

Traditional, reliable, very tasty and the kind of comfort food to keep everybody in the family happy. Roast Sunday dinners, lamb shanks, roast duck and all the bits to go with them.

Smokey Deli

3 Grand Parade, Belfast. tel: 07808 058575

Prebook 24 hours ahead. Delivering brunch and dinner across East Belfast Saturday and Sunday.

Beautiful soups, filled baguettes, stews, chilli con carne, pulled pork pancakes, falafel wraps. Small delivery charge.

Taste & Tour

310 Newtownards Road, Belfast. hello@tasteandtour.co.uk

Deliveries Friday to BT1, BT9 and BT18

Friday evening dinner kit includes food for supper for two and a cocktail each.

Wolf and Devour

246 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. info@wolfanddevour.com

Collect Friday and Saturday

One of Belfast’s favourite burger joints now preps the burgers for you to finish at home.

It’s a minimum order of 2 people and prices are: Reg Kit @ £16pp, Vegetarian @ £17pp Vegan @ £18pp.

The contents of box, include everything on menu including lettuce, onion etc.

Hannan’s Meats, Mikes Fancy Cheese, Corries Butchers, Flavour First & other local farm fruit & veg suppliers.

Cyprus Avenue

228 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. www.cyprusavenue.co.uk, tel: 028 9065 6755

Click and Collect available Thursday and Friday 12-5pm

Update: Cyprus Avenue Corner Shop now open! Amazing black pudding sausage rolls, Young Buck and Corndale ham jambons, local produce including Broighter Gold rapeseed oil, Abernethy butter, Corndale charcuterie, Refuge Hot Chocolate and much more.

Meals include BBQ braised beef with buckwheat and charred cabbage, smoked haddock with prawn and corn chowder, nut roast with miso gravy and crispy potatoes: keeping that Ballyhackamore foodie flag flying!

Bites of India

97 Ravenhill Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9045 3456

Collection and delivery 3-mile range

Winner of the Irish Curry Awards Best Street Food Award 2019. And for good reason. Chef patron Salim Pathan is as passionate as he is talented. Possibly the best biryani in Belfast.

West Belfast

Becketts Bar and Restaurant

241 Stewartstown Road, Belfast. Tel: 07709 577245

Delivery and collection

Lovely neighbourhood pizzeria, bar and restaurant. Pizza menu Monday to Sunday 5 – 10pm. Sunday lunch from 1-7pm. For full menu go to Becketts Belfast facebook page.

Hatch

127 Falls Road, Belfast. Deliveroo.co.uk

Deliveries by Deliveroo and collections. Monday to Sunday

Breakfasts to make confinement shine!

Chilli Chilli

Falls Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9023 9000

Collection and delivery 3-mile range

A west Belfast institution, Chilli Chilli is a classic kebab, wrap and burger joint. Reliable and always fresh.

DirtBird

Andersonstown, Belfast. Tel:028 96931166

Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm

Order online: www.dirtbirdbelfast.com or download app: dirtbirdbelfast

Who can resist fried chicken when it’s done the Dirtbird way? Believe me, I’ve tried them and that crispy casing is to die for. Also, Andersonstown branch delivering cocktails, beers, alcopops with food.

South Belfast

Deanes at Queens

College Gardens, Belfast. www.deanestakeaway.co.uk

Collection only Saturday

Amazing three courses and bottle of wine for two people. Recently it was crab with gazpacho followed by chateaubriand filet and chocolate truffle raspberry ruffle. All for £60.

SHU Restaurant

253 Lisburn Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9038 1655

Delivery within 5 miles or collection Friday and Saturday. Orders taken during the week.

Ready for the oven dinners based on SHU’s famous menus for the last 20 years. Sample menu at £50 for two or £85 for four, includes sourdough with basil pesto, new season English asparagus with rosemary and anchovy dressing with parmesan and rocket, caramelised pork belly with potato gratin, cauliflower puree and cider soaked raisins, chocolate and hazelnut brownie, Cooldaniel blue cheese with fig chutney and a bottle of Merlot!

The Barking Dog

33 Malone Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9066 1885

Deliveries and collection Friday and Saturday 1-5pm

Cook at home kits which will reveal some of chef patron Michael O’Connor’s recipes. The shin burger is more than a signature dish, it’s a Belfast institution. Choose three courses from a great menu and order online www.barkingdogbelfast.com.

La Taqueria

274 Ormeau Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9064 4477

Collection only Tuesday, Friday and Saturday

Tacos, tostados, totopos and a lexicon of genuine, beware of imitations, Mexican dishes. £20 per person includes starters, two taco boards one of which is always veggie and two sides. Taco Tuesday is £15. All details are on website lataqueriabelfast.co.uk.

Shed Bistro

Ormeau Road, Belfast. www.shedbelfast.com

Delivery within 5 miles and collection. Pre order on website Monday to Thursday for weekend service.

Hugely popular with the Rosetta crowd, Shed is doing big steak nights in on Saturdays for £23 for two courses and Sunday roast at £20 per adult £10 per child for two courses.

Khao Asian

569 Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 90681212

Delivery range 3 miles and collection. Menu on Facebook (KHAO Belfast)

Absolute little belter of a restaurant run by Kate Allen. Gyoza, dynamite prawns, padthai, red curries and vegan and veggie, gluten free friendly.

Kaffe O

411 Ormeau Road, Belfast. www.kaffeo.coffee

Deliveries Tuesday and Friday; order online

Not just fabulously rich coffees, but the menu of stews, super salads and the signature chocolate mocha balls all make an appearance now. Follow them on twitter for lively video clips. @kaffeobelfast

The Jharna

133 Lisburn Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9038 1299. Menu www.jharnabelfast.com

Deliveries across south Belfast and open for collections.

Serving one of the best madras curries in the city since 1992. Extensive menu.

Belfast Woodfired Pizza

Lisburn Road, Belfast. www.Belfastwoodfiredpizzaco.com

Collection and deliveries

Full menu of pizzas and starters including Hot Dog, NI ham and mushroom and Portavogie prawn, available Thursday to Sunday.

Deane & Decano

537 Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9066 3108

Collections from Thursday to Sunday. Phone to order. Starts April 30.

All that Deane magic in your own home: ground beef lasagne, peppered beef, Malaysian chicken curry, roast vegetable and basil pesto pasta, as well as special Sunday menus.

Pizza Vantastica

Forestside car park and other locations. Tel: 07976 008078 www.pizzavantastica.co.uk

Collection

Much loved for his authentic Neapolitan pizzas, Alessandro uses his handmade wood fired oven to achieve the best

Doorsteps

455 Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9068 1645

Delivery and collection

Gourmet sandwiches, toasties, fries, paninis since 1992.

The Green Deli inside Spar Cadogan

Lisburn Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9066 6164

Deliveries across Belfast

Hot chilli beef, burgers, chicken goujons children's meals. This is gonna be easy for a fussy family!

The Hatfield House

Ormeau Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9043 8764

Deliveries

Delivering pub grub including roast dinners, drinks and cocktails.

Co Londonderry

Meatbox

Castlerock, Co Londonderry. Tel: 07983 649561

Collections on Sundays

Award-winning gourmet burger trailer with a special lockdown menu of locally sourced hotdogs, burgers, breakfast baps and sodas and chilli. The chilli is a constant sell out so get in early. Menus available on facebook, Instagram and www.themeatbox.co.uk

Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizzas

Spencer Road, Londonderry. www.nonnas.iwantfed.com

Deliveries Wednesday to Saturday. Pre-order online

Probably the best sourdough pizzas in the north west. Look out for the uniquely smokey Lo & Slo BBQ Pork with mozzarella made with Lo & Slo sauce the likes of which are unparalleled.

Connolly’s

4 Main Street, Eglinton, Co Londonderry. Tel: 028 7181 1523

Collection Friday to Sunday. Just phone to order.

Family meals including breaded chicken goujons, roast stuffed chicken, beef burgers and pizzas.

Spaghetti Junction

46 William Street, Londonderry.

Deliveries range 3 miles.

Great menu ranging from fresh penne arrabiata to a full five-course date night dinner for two people!

El Tapas Gra

7 Waterloo Place, Londonderry. Tel: 028 7127 1801 www.willynillys.co.uk

Deliveries and collection Friday to Sunday

Willy Nilly’s sister operation goes beyond the Cowboy Supper and enters the world of Catalan tapas.

Hidden City Café

1 London Street, Londonderry. Tel: 07873 214094

Collections Thursday to Saturday

Extraordinary salads, vegan dishes, curries, sandwiches, soups.

Co Antrim

Trinity Restaurant

6 Farrier Court, Antrim Road, Glengormley. Tel: 028 9034 2266/88, www.trinity-glengormley.com

Collection and delivery. Orders taken all week.

Steak dinner and a bottle of wine for only £36 includes sautéed onions and mushrooms, steak sauce with choice of side. And that’s not all: quarantine cocktails and there’s much more on the dinner menu.

Ballymac Hotel

7A Rock Road, Stoneyford, Lisburn. Tel: 028 9264 8313, www.ballymachotel.co.uk/latest-news

Collection only

If you haven’t been to the Ballymac, you’re missing a crucial experience in Ulster hospitality. While we wait for the restrictions to be lifted, the hotel is now offering a take home menu which includes belting great classics such as chicken Maryland, battered scampi, roast stuffed turkey dinner, gammon and pineapple and all the family favourites.

Ownies Bar

16 Joymount, Carrickfergus. Tel: 028 9335 1850, www.owniesbarbistro.com

Delivery and collection Friday- Sunday

Takeaway food menu is online and includes baby back ribs with homemade BBQ and honey glaze, coleslaw and hand cut chips, southern fried chicken goujons (GF/DF) chips and sweet chilli sauce, lasagne, beef strip, chowder, burgers, vegan and veggie dishes and much more. One of the best in Carrickfergus.

The Square Pops Up

Christ Church Car Park, Church lane, Lisburn. Tel: 07391 676467

Collection only and text order early to avoid disappointment. Check Instagram for available days: @thesquarepopsup

Range of dishes available on certain dishes by best chef husband and wife team in entire Lisburn area. Sample menu: chicken satay and rice, scampi, mushy peas and chips (children’s versions too), Thai red chicken curry and rice, chicken Jalfrezi and rice, Bombay chips…

Bernie’s Burgers

Glengormley. www.berniesburgers.co.uk

Delivery

Locally sourced, hand made and available for delivery in Glengormley/Newtownabbey. Order online. Proper DIY composition: pick your salad and sauce, choose from nine cheeses and add any additional toppings. No complicated combos!

The Lighthouse Bistro

Whitehead, Co Antrim. Tel: 028 9337 2447

Collection only. Pre-orders from 12pm Friday and from 2pm Saturday.

Seafood chowder, goats cheese salad, loads of lovely pastas including veggie from this charming seaside bistro.

The Khayber

373-375 Antrim Road, Glengormley. Tel: 028 9084 9414

Collections only. Seven days a week 4-9pm

A north Belfast institution, the Khayber is a second generation family business producing fabulous north Indian dishes.

Grey’s

Ballyclare, 56 Main Street, Ballyclare. Tel: 028 9303 8112. See menu on Facebook

Deliveries and collections in the Ballyclare area

Family meals made from local produce. Dietary and allergy requirements handled.

The Holestone

Parkgate, Co Antrim. Tel: 028 9443 9775

Collection only Wednesday to Saturday 4 -9pm

Lovely little country restaurant: braised boneless ribs, tacos, southern fried chicken, wild mushroom and spinach tagliatelle, burgers and much more.

The Butterfly and The Bear

Bushmills. www.butterflybear.co.uk, thebutterflyandthebearclub@gmail.com

Delivery on Fridays book by Tuesday. Order via website

Friday night feasts themed from regional cuisines as far apart as Georgia and the US.

Born and Raised Waffles

Mobile 07821041086 and info@bornandraisedwaffles.com

Deliveries to Ballymena and surrounding areas.

From the streets of Liege in Belgium, proper, high-octane waffles made from brioche-like dough. You haven’t had waffles so good. In fact so good, Liam Neeson gets the van round to his when he’s home.

Galgorm Resort and Spa

Galgorm, Co Antrim. Tel: 028 2588 2555

Deliveries Friday to Sunday 8-mile range

Meals, wines and cocktails from the gorgeous and award winning resort and spa. Go to www.galgorm.com for full details of service.

Stacks Restaurant

28-36a Mallusk Road, Belfast. tel: 028 9083 3932

Weekly isolation meals for those in BT14 and BT15 who cannot leave the house. Order by Thursday for delivery Monday or Tuesday. Menu change weekly. Last week: Honey chilli chcken with rice, roast chcken with mash, greens and gravy, lasagne and coleslaw. Five meals for only £20.

Mama Masala

377 Antrim Road, Glengormley. Tel: 028 9083 7777

Collection and deliveries 3-mile range

Quality Indian tandoori with added Italian pizza and pasta pleasures!

Hilden Brewery Tap Room

Grand Street, Lisburn. www.taproomhilden.com Tel 028 9266 3863

Delivery and collection: book a slot on the website

High quality soups, pies, pasta dishes, risotto, curries and all manner of great dishes. Beautifully prepared.

Co Down

Brunel’s Eats At Home

Downs Road, Newcastle, Co Down. Tel: 07733 711854

Delivery (limited) and collection.

Starters, mains and desserts including salt and chill squid with alexander and dulse kimchi (yum), beef and bone marrow byrger with bacon jam and ale mustard (yum yum) and Woodruff panna cotta with rhubarb compote and shortbread (drooling now). Vegan and veggie options too as well as Sunday lunch.

Jamaica Inn

188 Seacliff Road, Bangor. Tel: 028 9147 1610

Collection only Thursday to Sunday. Menu on www.thejamaicainn.com

“Jamaic-aways” food to go from one of the most atmospheric restaurants in Bangor. Sharing platters, nachos, chilli chicken goujons, creamy chowder, fish pie, Jamaica Inn burger and much besides including vegetarian options.

No. 14 At the Georgian House

The Square, Comber. Tel: 028 91311106

Delivery and collection Friday and Saturday

Full meal kits to complete a three-course meal at home. Three menus uploaded on www.no14georgianhouse.com every Monday and change weekly (meat, fish and vegan or vegetarian). Sample dishes include grilled aubergine with organic local radish tabbouleh salad, cured pork collar with duck egg and grilled asparagus, cais na tire cheese and romesco sauce and roast monkfish with crushed violetta potatoes, spinach, and sauce remoulade. And who wouldn’t want almond tart with clotted cream and poached apricot?

The Esplanade Bar and Restaurant

Ballyholme, Co Down. Tel: 028 9127 0954 info@esplanadebangor.com

Delivery and collection, Tuesday - Sunday. Phone pre-orders between 12 and 8pm

A Ballyholme favourite, their classics include crab linguine, chilli chicken and battered cod.

Lecale Harvest

The Boat House, Killough, Co Down. Info@lecaleharvest.co.uk

Delivery to Belfast, Lisburn, Hillsborough, Moira, and east Co Down

French style dishes heated up at home. Loads of prestarters like crab, pork rillettes, mackerel and smoked salmon; starters including oysters, crab claws and duck confit; mains like duck cassoulet, and fillet of seabass and others… Honestly, you’d think you were in La Rochelle. Just email the order in before 3pm on Friday and Saturday for that day delivery.

Balloo

1 Comber Road, Balloo. Tel: 028 9754 1210 www.ballooinns.com

Click and collect using the website for orders and payment

Chowder, Glenarm roast salmon, slow cooked sticky beef cheeks and more from the excellent a la carte menu. Proper high-end Ulster scran.

Poacher’s Pocket

181 Killinchy Road, Lisbane BT23 5NE tel: 028 9754 1589 www.ballooinns.com

Click and collect using website for orders and payment. Friday and Saturday 5pm to 8pm

Sour dough woodfired pizzas. These are so popular owner Ronan had to get a bigger oven fitted.

The Salt House

Gransha Filling Station, Bangor: Delivery hotline: 028 9162 7627

Rathmore Road, Bangor: Delivery hotline: 028 9162 7627

Delivers in Bangor area Monday to Sunday

Gourmet fish and chips from the award-winning Frying Squad group

The Bay Tree

118 High Street Holywood. Tel: 028 9042 1419, info@baytreeholywood.co.uk

Deliveries locally and collections. Phone for details

The classic little café restaurant famous for its cinnamon scones, now doing takeaways.

The Frying Squad

Balloo Road, Bangor. Delivery hotline: 028 9162 7627

Delivers in the Bangor area Monday to Sunday

Award winning fish and chip shop. Everyone needs a chip in their lives.

Noble

27 Church Road, Holywood. Tel: 028 9042 5655

Collection. Orders taken from 12 noon Wednesdays.

Overcoming the transit damage issue, Noble cleverly creates kits which you complete at home. Noble Home Packs are amazing. Bib Gourmand quality in your own kitchen!

Little Thai Cafe

37a Comber Road, Dundonald Belfast. tel: 028 9048 6809

Deliveries and collection

Much loved neighbourhood Thai. Does deliveries of frozen meals, £22 for four main courses.

Alexander’s

57 High St, Holywood. www.alexandersholywood.com, tel: 028 90424891

Deliveries in Holywood area or collection

Chicken shawarma burgers, cauliflower salads, seafood frito, falafel bites and crispy kimchi dumplings.

The Harbour Inn

Harbour Drive, Annalong, Co Down. Tel: 028 4376 8678 info@harbourinnannalong.co.uk

Collection only 12-30 – 5.30pm

Deli and off sales: wheaten bread, sausage rolls, scotch eggs, scones, lasagne, chicken curry and more by excellent chef Trevor Orr.

Co Armagh

AIR (Artisan Italian Restaurant)

Portadown, Co Armagh. Tel: 028 3833 7602 www.airrestaurant.co.uk/orderonline/

Collection only for now. Order by phone Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm

Calamari fritti with tartar, hot and spicy chicken wings, gorgeous pizzas and “dough” it at home kits for 2 people.

Co Fermanagh

28 Darling Street

Enniskillen. Tel: 028 66328224

Sunday lunch collection only. Call Thursday between 2 and 6pm

Three-course menu form this fabulous town centre restaurant includes, among others, the signature duck pithivier, pan fried hake, slow cooked pork belly and rhubarb and strawberry crumble.

Co Tyrone

Villa Vinci

44 Loy Street, Cookstown, www.villavincicookstown.com. Tel: 028 86765 7070

Delivery and collection Tuesday to Sunday

Cookstown’s taste of the Med: pasta, pizza, grills, children’s menus. Takeaway menu online. Reopening as a sit-in restaurant later this week.