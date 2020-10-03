Home Bird in Holywood: Gold standard service in buzzing Gold Coast cafe

Home Bird, 69 High Street, Holywood. Tel: 028 9042 7061 The lunchtime menu is full of surprises and the quality of the food is bettered only by the value for money, but a pity about the desserts

Nowhere is immune from Covid but sometimes you can be sitting in a cafe or restaurant and believe that all is well. For a few moments you will stop noticing the Perspex screens dividing the tables or keeping you from getting too close to the counter. The only reminder that all is not as it should be will be the masked servers approaching your table and to whom you must pay particularly close attention as it is far harder to make out what they're saying these days.