How a unique gin process was reborn thanks to a scrap of paper hidden in the back of a mirror

It was one of those chance discoveries that can lead to unexpected opportunity. Whitehead-born Ian Killen had just bought a house in Donaghadee shortly after his marriage to wife Gillian in 1992. It was an old building, part of a terrace built in the 1920s, and in need of renovation. One room in particular had the potential to be turned into a home bar, which meant removing the fireplace and taking away an old mirror fixed to the wall.