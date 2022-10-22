How does a Co Armagh village bar become Northern Ireland’s Pub of the Year? The answer’s in the Corner

At a time of unprecedented challenges for the hospitality industry, being crowned Northern Ireland’s Pub of the Year is no mean feat, especially when you’re not one of the glamorous city centre nightspots, but a family-run tavern tucked away in a quiet village in Co Armagh.

Yet in a recent awards ceremony, trade magazine Licensed and Catering News picked out the Corner House Bar in Derrymacash, near Lurgan, as the best in the country. So, what makes it stand out from the crowd?

Well, the only way to find out was to go along and take a look.

From the front, you can still see the Corner Bar’s origins as a former family residence and village shop. But it’s changed a lot, and nowhere more so than at the rear where a huge outdoor space forms one of the bar’s most striking features.

To call the area a beer garden hardly does it justice. What’s on offer is an enticing labyrinth of glass igloos, gazebos and benches arranged around a horsebox bar, with a play area for children and another one for pets, where upturned boats have become seats and tables are supported by tractor engine hoods.

And peppered throughout is a colourful array of collectibles ranging from an old phone box and vintage vehicles to walls hung with dial telephones and antique helmets.

“Our plan was always to have a good quality beer garden, and a kids’ play area was part of it from the very start,” says owner Trevor McCann as we chat by the fire in the lounge bar.

Trevor took over the Corner House with his wife Roisin in 2013 and recalls: “Our own children were very young at the time and that was a big influence on making this a place focused on the family.

“We wanted this to be somewhere where everyone can come no matter what their age. For us, it’s essential that locals and regulars feel a part of the place, but it’s equally important to make people who’ve never set foot in here feel just as welcome.”

The surroundings certainly help. With its cosy nooks and secluded corners, elegant seating for casual dining beneath chandeliers in the lounge and a public bar dotted with quirky curios, there’s something different at every turn. And although Trevor admits “atmosphere is something you can’t buy”, over the years he’s bought quite a few things that have contributed a certain sense of individuality to the Corner House — copper pans, pictures of old Lurgan, scales from a grocery shop.

“I would have travelled to auctions all over the place with mum and we’d buy all kinds of stuff,” he says. “She’d have picked something up and said, ‘would you have somewhere for this?’ and we’d have brought it back. Quite a lot of the stuff you see here is very personal to me.”

Even before Trevor and Roisin took over the Corner House, it had a reputation for live music, and that’s something they’ve continued to build on over the years. When I called, preparations were being made for a gig by Brian Kennedy in the intimate 100-seat function room that weekend, and along one wall are photos of other notable acts to have played there, like Bagatelle, Damien Dempsey and The Four of Us.

The bar also hosts the local fleadh every September, and there’s a regular Sunday afternoon session for young trad musicians. On the first Saturday of the month, the music turns to bluegrass — “it’s just a blast,” says Trevor. But even the Pub of the Year is not immune to the pressures overshadowing the hospitality industry. Like so many pubs, staffing issues mean the Corner House is only able to open from Wednesday to Sunday.

“I’d love to be open seven days,” says Trevor. “We did it for a long time and I hope we can do it again.

“We have great staff, but we’re asking a lot of them so we’ve got to give something back. There is a perception of the pub trade as a minimum wage industry, but not anymore. The reward has got to be there.

“Covid changed our industry. It was a hard time, but I knew we had a good business and could ride out the storm. You can’t be everything to everybody, but what we’ve got here is a good product — somewhere you’ll find a friendly welcome and good company, the essentials of what a village pub should be.”

Trevor’s enthusiasm for the business is undoubtedly inspired by his late father, Paddy, who spent 50 years in the licensed trade and was well-known as the proprietor of the Cellar Bar in Lurgan, where Trevor learnt what running a pub was all about.

Paddy’s presence is still very much felt at the Corner House, where a recording of him telling stories of old Lurgan and Derrymacash plays in a little passageway adorned with greenery. Customers passing through often linger to listen, smiling at Paddy’s recollection of tales like one about the donkey that fell asleep in the road.

It’s another very personal and really rather moving little touch that reveals the depth of thought that’s gone into making the Corner House what it is. Reason enough, I’d say, to justify crowning it Pub of the Year.

Barcelona bar is world’s best

Just as the Corner House Bar was being named Pub of the Year here, a Barcelona establishment became the first outside London or New York to be acclaimed as the best in the world. Paradiso, with its entrance hidden behind the fridge in a pastrami shop, was placed number one in the World’s 50 Best Bars for its “outlandishly inventive” cocktail list which includes one drink that uses lasers to create smoke and another where ‘supercooled’ gin builds an iceberg in the glass.

Bottle of the week by Patricia Maginn

POUR LE VIN ‘AVOIR LE PECHE’ CHARDONNAY

Pour Le Vin is an energetic range of French wines made from grapes sourced in the Languedoc and Gascony. Avoir La Pêche, which means “to have a peach” or to be on top form, is a blend of Gascony Chardonnay, for its purity of flavour, and Pays D’Oc Chardonnay, for its character and texture. The result is very pure and bright, with an orange blossom nose and a harmonious, rich and peachy palate. Classically served with fish or salad, or enjoy chilled on its own. RRP £9.99, available from all good local wine merchants.