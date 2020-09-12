How north Belfast's Ben Madigan’s is setting new standards for pub grub

Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen, 69-175 Cavehill Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9692 2009

North Belfast, much loved by those who live there, has only recently begun to develop a portfolio of reasons why the rest of us should love it too. Our wedding reception (25 years ago) was held in Belfast Castle and gardens on a glorious and unforgettable August 9 and we lived in Seaview for a few years so my heart lies there too. But frankly, there wasn't much to draw us back there until recently.